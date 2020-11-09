R410A Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “R410A Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global R410A market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

Sanmei Scope of the R410A Market Report: This report focuses on the R410A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves.In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share. In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share.The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016.5. The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2020, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2020. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position.6. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.The worldwide market for R410A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1780 million US$ in 2023, from 1520 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : R410A Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future R410A Market trend across the world. Also, it splits R410A market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Qualified Grade

Industrial & Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning