Global Flexible Packaging and Materials Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Short Description About Flexible Packaging and Materials Market:

Flexible package is a container when filled can readily change in shape. Development in flexible films has led healthy growth in the overall industry. It is the second largest packaging segment because of its large beneficial properties. It is widely used in confectionaries, frozen food and FMCG sectors. Polymer, paper and aluminium material serve purpose to cover & protect the products and extend shelf life.

The research covers the current Flexible Packaging and Materials market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

AMCOR

BEMIS

SEALED AIR

CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES

DAI NIPPON PRINTING

Increase in demand from healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, food & beverages, household products, sporting goods and other agricultural products industries will drive global flexible packaging market growth. Shift in trends towards convenient packaging due to lightweight characteristic and ease of use may propel market growth. Price volatility of raw materials is major restraint hindering the growth of global flexible packaging market. PVC, PE, and PET are the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials. These products are derived from crude oil and thus its price fluctuations affect the raw material pricing further constraining the use of flexible packaging for various applications. Fluctuating reseller margins coupled with the unavailability of raw materials contributes to price escalation. The wide supply-demand gap is contributing factor to the price volatility, particularly for PVC, owing to widespread applications. In addition, the refinery economics and alternatives to PVC production are key factors contributing to price fluctuations.

Paper

Aluminum foil

Polymer [PE

PP

PET]

Bioplastic Major Applications are as follows:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics