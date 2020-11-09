Global Lauric Acid Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024
Global “Lauric Acid Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Lauric Acid market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Lauric Acid Market:
Lauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results.
The research covers the current Lauric Acid market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Lauric Acid Market Report: This report focuses on the Lauric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The global sales volume of lauric acid increases to 466 K MT in 2016 from 416 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.9%. In 2016, the global lauric acid market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 52.8% of global lauric acid sales volume. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.7% global Share, followed by North America (16.2%). The global lauric acid market that was valued at 549 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 552 Million USD by the end of 2016.Lauric acid downstream is wide and recently lauric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Household Chemicals and Other Applications. Globally, the lauric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household Chemicals and Coatings which account for nearly 88% of total downstream consumption of lauric acid in global in 2016.Based on types of lauric acid available in the market, the report segments the market into ≥99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.). The market for ≥99% Lauric Acid and 98-99% Lauric Acid accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are the leaders in the international market of lauric acid. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.At present, the major manufacturers of lauric acid are Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya and Emery, etc. The top five of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.The worldwide market for Lauric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2023, from 580 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Lauric Acid Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Lauric Acid market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lauric Acid in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
