Global Feed Phosphate Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Feed Phosphate refers to inorganic salts of phosphoric acid, which is necessary to meet the phosphorus requirements for animal production to ensure optimal growth, fertility and bone development.

The research covers the current Feed Phosphate market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Mosaic

Sichuan Lomon

EcoPhos

Rouiller Group

PhosAgro

Yara

Potash Corp

TIMAB

EuroChem

Simplot

OCP

Yunan Phosphate Chemical

Chanhen

Jinnuo Chemical

Feed Phosphate mainly contains dicalcium phosphate and monocalcium phosphate. Dicalcium phosphate is the product type and the market share reached 69.15% in 2016. Feed Phosphate is widely applied in livestock, poultry and aquaculture. Dicalcium phosphate is the main product for livestock, poultry and monocalcium phosphate is popular for aquaculture.The production of Feed Phosphate increased from 11392.5 K MT in 2012 to 14123.1 K MT in 2016, with a CARG of nearly 5.52 %.The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region, with the share of 38.22%, the second is Europe, with the share of 16.03%, the third and fourth are South America and North America, with the shares of 15.14% and 14.62%.The worldwide market for Feed Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 7880 million US$ in 2023, from 6160 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Dicalcium Phosphate

Monocalcium Phosphate

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Livestock

Poultry

Aquaculture