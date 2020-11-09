Patient Handling Equipment Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Patient Handling Equipment Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Patient Handling Equipment market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Short Description About Patient Handling Equipment Market:

Patient handling in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers involves the use of assistive devices such as lifts, stretchers, wheelchairs, beds, trolleys, and grab rails to ensure that patients can be mobilized, transferred, or repositioned safely and to avoid the performing of high-risk manual patient handling tasks by care providers.

The research covers the current Patient Handling Equipment market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Arjo

Invacare Corporation

Handicare

Stryker

Hill-Rom

Investor

Prism Medical

Getinge Group

Guldmann

Stiegelmeyer Scope of the Patient Handling Equipment Market Report: This report focuses on the Patient Handling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market, by region, in 2018, followed by North America. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to strict government regulations mandating the use of patient handling equipment. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the patient handling equipment market in 2016, mainly due to the rising number of disabled patients in hospitals requiring assistance. The worldwide market for Patient Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

Mobilizing equipment

Lifting equipment

Bath safety equipment

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities