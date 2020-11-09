Surgical Needle Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Surgical Needle Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Surgical Needle market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Surgical Needle market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Surgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

B Braun

Medline

Smith & Nephew

Peters Surgical

Feuerstein

Sutures India

SERAG-WIESSNER

Internacional FarmacÃ©utica

Aspen Surgical

Wego

Unimed

Resorba

The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and others, and the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Surgical Needle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2023, from 1230 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

5/8 Circle

1/4 Circle

3/8 Circle

1/2 Circle

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic