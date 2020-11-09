Surgical Needle Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data
Global "Surgical Needle Market" Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Surgical Needle Market:
Surgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.
The research covers the current Surgical Needle market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Surgical Needle Market Report: This report focuses on the Surgical Needle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The global average price of Surgical Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 /K Unit in 2012 to 727 /K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and others, and the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Surgical Needle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2023, from 1230 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Surgical Needle Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Surgical Needle market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Surgical Needle in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Surgical Needle Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Surgical Needle? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Surgical Needle Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Surgical Needle Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Surgical Needle Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Surgical Needle Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Surgical Needle Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Surgical Needle Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Surgical Needle Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Surgical Needle Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Surgical Needle Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Surgical Needle Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Market Overview
1.1 Surgical Needle Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Surgical Needle Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Surgical Needle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Surgical Needle Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Surgical Needle Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Surgical Needle Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Surgical Needle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Surgical Needle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Surgical Needle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Surgical Needle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Surgical Needle Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Surgical Needle Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Surgical Needle Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Surgical Needle Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
