Global Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Hygiene adhesives are used in the global non-woven and textiles market that includes sanitary napkins, diapers, briefs, and absorbent underwear. These adhesives may also be used in other applications such as ECG electrodes, dental devices and transdermal patches. They are non-toxic materials that have been approved by the FDA for their safety and play a major role in the quality of finished non-woven textiles segment consequently affecting the production quality, performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Arkema

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel

The rising awareness towards the need for hygiene is one of the major factors that will drive market growth. Owing to the factors such as the increased sale of baby diapers, the rise in disposable income levels, the advent of online shopping, and comparable prices of product offerings, the demand for hygiene adhesives has increased considerably in the recent years. Furthermore, the increasing awareness toward maintaining health and hygiene, particularly, in the advanced, as well as emerging economies, has also encouraged consumers in various end-user segments to prefer the usage of hygienic products including sanitary napkins, diapers, and others. This will further proliferate the demand for hygiene adhesives in the forthcoming years. EMEA is expected to contribute to the largest growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the increasing government regulations and the rising health awareness in advanced economies including the UK, Germany, and France, will drive the demand for hygiene adhesives in this region throughout the forecast period. Major Classifications are as follows:

Woven

Non-Woven Major Applications are as follows:

Baby & Infant Care

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Specific or Specialty Care

Medical Products