Global Melatonin Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Melatonin, also known as N-acetyl-5-methoxy tryptamine, is a hormone that is produced by the pineal gland in animals and regulates sleep and wakefulness. Melatonin is also produced in plants where it functions as a first line of defense against oxidative stress.

Now Food Scope of the Melatonin Market Report: The classification of Melatonin includes Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade, and the proportion of Food Grade in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. North America region is the largest supplier of Melatonin, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Melatonin, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2016. Market competition is not intense. Neurim Pharma, Natrol, Pharmavite, Nature’s Bounty, Jameison, Rexall Sundown, GNC, Xiu Zheng, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The worldwide market for Melatonin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.9% over the next five years, will reach 2080 million US$ in 2024, from 700 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Melatonin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Melatonin Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Melatonin Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Melatonin market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

