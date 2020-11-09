Global Transmission Line Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Transmission Line Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Transmission Line market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Transmission Line market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Transmission lines are sets of electric power transmission line that carry electric power from generating plants to the substations that deliver power to customers. The transmission line mainly covers power cables, tower, and other components.

General Cable

Nexans

Prysmian

Fengfan Power

KEC

Qingdao Hanhe

SEI

DAJI Towers

LS Cable

Hangzhou Cable

Southwire

Furukawa Electric

Weifang Changan

Qingdao East Steel Tower

Jyoti Structures

Lishu Steel Tower

Power Construction Corporation of China

EMC Limited

Wuxiao Group

Xignux

Walsin Lihwa

Scope of the Transmission Line Market Report: This report focuses on the Transmission Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The global transmission line industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe, Japan, North America, Japan and Southeast Asia, India and Africa. The global leading players in this market are Nexans, General Cable, Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Prysmian and Fengfan Power, which accounts for about 40% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Fengfan Power and Qingdao Hanhe.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.The worldwide market for Transmission Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2023, from 9170 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Power Tower

Transmission Conductor & Cable Major Applications are as follows:

Residential Electricity

Commercial Electricity