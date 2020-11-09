Global Die Casting Machine Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Die Casting Machine Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Die Casting Machine Market:

Die casting is a manufacturing process for producing accurately dimensioned, sharply defined, smooth or textured-surface metal parts. It is accomplished by forcing molten metal under high pressure into reusable metal dies. The process is often described as the shortest distance between raw material and finished product.

The research covers the current Die Casting Machine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

For industry structure analysis, the Die Casting Machine industry is not that concentrated. The top five producers account for about 48.89% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest consumption area of Die Casting Machine. China occupied 41.28% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Europe, which respectively have around 15.05% of the global total industry. For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Die Casting Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Die Casting Machine price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years. For forecast, the global Die Casting Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Die Casting Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin. The worldwide market for Die Casting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Die Casting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

