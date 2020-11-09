Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

The NB Latex (acrylonitrile butadiene latex) is synthetic latex mainly used for medical rubber gloves. It has great durability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and color. In addition, it does not have volatile organic compounds (VOCs) so it is rapidly expanding as it serves as a substitute for natural latex..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Medium-high Nitrile

High Nitrile

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Others