Hydrotherapy Appliances Market Overview By: MTI Baths, Westcoast Hydrotherapy Ltd, EWAC, BTL, Dynatronics Corporation

Global hydrotherapy appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydrotherapy appliances market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The global hydrotherapy appliances market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of physical accidents requiring various physiotherapy methods for rehabilitation purposes.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global hydrotherapy appliances market are Prime Pacific Health Innovations; Lifestream; MTI Baths; Westcoast Hydrotherapy Ltd; EWAC; BTL; Dynatronics Corporation; Narang Medical Limited; HydroWorx; Whitehall Manufacturing among others.

Global Hydrotherapy Appliances Market By Product Type (Hydrotherapy Chambers, Hydrotherapy Tanks, Whirl Pool Baths, Others), Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Pain Management, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Physiotherapy & Specialty Clinics, Rehabilitation & Fitness Centers, Beauty Spas, Home-Care, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Hydrotherapy appliances are the various equipments and devices designed to apply hydrotherapy mode of treatment for patients. This mode of treatment involves flow of liquids, solids and vapor on the patient in a variety of temperatures, time period and areas of application to cause pain relief. This treatment mode is commonly provided as a part of naturopathy.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth of geriatric population worldwide is driving the market growth

Increase in the levels of various applicable disorders for these equipments; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

High demands for rehabilitation therapies after various treatment procedures such as surgeries, chemotherapies and radiation will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of standardized reimbursement schemes and policies is restricting the market growth

Dearth of trained individuals required for the utilization and maintenance of these equipments; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs for these equipments is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hydrotherapy Appliances Market

By Product Type

Hydrotherapy Chambers

Hydrotherapy Tanks

Whirl Pool Baths

Others

By Applications

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Pain Management

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Physiotherapy & Specialty Clinics

Rehabilitation & Fitness Centers

Beauty Spas

Home-Care

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, HydroWorx announced that they had acquired HydroTrack which will help the company in providing expanded levels of product offerings in relation to hydrotherapy therapeutic segment with limited product offerings and solutions currently present in the market. This acquisition will act as a valuable complement for the existing product offerings of HydroWorx helping provide innovative hydrotherapy solutions to provide pain-free environment

In October 2019, Cleaswell Hill School announced the inauguration of their latest hydrotherapy pool which is expected to have a significant impact on the lifestyle of children of the region suffering from various physical disabilities. The pool includes modernized lighting technologies, pressure and temperature modifying capabilities helping deliver a highly safe therapeutic environment for pupils

