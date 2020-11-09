Global Acetic Anhydride Market Size , Business Overview and Trends, Market Competitive Landscape, Key Vendors, Strategies and Opportunities till 2023
Global "Acetic Anhydride Market" report provides a detailed analysis of market overview and trends, key segments, business strategies, developments of key players, the future outlook of the market. The market is expected to grow at a different CAGR value during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry for Acetic Anhydride as an Intermediate
– Surging Demand from Polymer/Resin Industry
– Growing Use of TAED in Laundry Detergent
> Restraints
– Rising Awareness About Ill-effects Of Cigarettes
– Declining Usage of Acetic Anhydride for Cellulose Acetate
– Adoption of E-Cigarettes
> Opportunity
– Development of Acetylated Wood
– Other Opportunities
Regional Analysis:
This Acetic Anhydride report analysis segmented by geography, market share and revenues, market size, technologies, growth rate and forecast period of the following regions are including:
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The Acetic Anhydride market contains industry challenges, business expansion plans, competitive landscape, key development, and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.
Key Developments in the Market::
February 2018: DuPont Introduced New Solamet PV21A Metallization Pastes at 2018 Tokyo PV Expo
