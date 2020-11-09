PVC Stabilizers Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “PVC Stabilizers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. PVC Stabilizers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global PVC Stabilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing PVC Usage in Piping

– The major application for PVC is in the pipes and fittings segment, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2018.

– PVC pipes and fittings widely find applications in drain-waste-vent, sewers, water mains, water service lines, irrigation lines, conduit, and various industrial installations.

– It can also be used outdoors, if the pipe contains stabilizers and UV inhibitors to shield against ultraviolet radiation; it is painted with a water-based latex paint.

– Moreover, PVC materials are resistant to many ordinary chemicals, such as acids, bases, salts, and oxidants.

– Demand for PVC pipes and fittings is driven by their growing demand in the developing countries, especially agriculture-based economies, like India, China, Indonesia, and parts of South America and Africa.

– The agriculture sector is the biggest consumer of PVC pipes and fittings where it finds application as irrigation lines. The growth of commercial and residential construction and rise in infrastructural development are expected to spur the growth of this market in the near future.

– The aforementioned trend in the pipes market is likely to increase the demand for PVC stabilizers in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has the highest share in the market, accounting for a global market share of approximately 60% in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is also likely to recorded highest growth rate during the forecast period.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the PVC stabilizers of the regional market share. The Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market. Furthermore, the Chinese automotive industry is the largest market, globally, and the electrical and electronics market has been growing at a higher rate, which has also driven the Chinese PVC market.

– The growth of the Indian PVC market is expected to be led by the rising construction of the much required residential units and growing demand for PVC pipes and fittings in the agricultural sector, to bring in more area under cultivation. This huge demand and consumption may drive the Indian PVC stabilizers market in coming years.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China and India, the demand for PVC Stabilizers is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global PVC stabilizers market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

