Quantum Dots Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Quantum dots market are evolving year by year with newer technological innovations in production and application aspects. Quantum dots in biosensors are used in various field, such as quantum dot biosensors for diagnostics and quantum dot fluorescent biosensors. The growth is rising due to the use of applications of quantum dots in composites, solar cells, medical devices, displays, etc.

Market Overview:

The quantum dots market is expected to register a CAGR of over 61.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Cadmium-based quantum dots (QDs) are in trends which have the advantage of broad UV excitation, narrow emission, bright photoluminescence (PL), and high photostability, which make them fine applications in bio-imaging, electroluminescence (EL) and photovoltaic (PV) devices, catalytic hydrogen production, sensors, etc.

– Demand of Quantum dots in high quality display devices is a key driver for the market. A widespread practical application is using quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer to improve the LED backlighting in LCD TV’s. By using quantum dots one gets rid of all the in-between-colors. By generating these pure colors a much wider color gamut, as well as enhanced energy efficiency of an LCD TV, is achieved.

– Demand for energy efficient solutions is driving the market. Nanomaterial-based white-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) exhibits a record luminous efficiency of 105 lumens per watt. With further development, the new LEDs could reach efficiencies over 200 lumens per watt, making them a promising energy-efficient lighting source for homes, offices and televisions with the help of quantum dots solution.

– Quantum dots market gives a potential drawback when used in biological applications due to their large physical size, by which they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery process may actually be dangerous for the cell and even result in destroying it. In other cases a QD may be toxic for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which is a key restraint for the market. Major Key Players:

Nanosys Inc.

NN

Labs LLC

Ocean NanoTech

Quantum Materials Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Nanoco Group

Nanophotonica

UbiQD, Inc

Navillum Nanotechnologies