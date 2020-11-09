Quantum Dots Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Quantum Dots Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Quantum Dots market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Quantum dots market are evolving year by year with newer technological innovations in production and application aspects. Quantum dots in biosensors are used in various field, such as quantum dot biosensors for diagnostics and quantum dot fluorescent biosensors. The growth is rising due to the use of applications of quantum dots in composites, solar cells, medical devices, displays, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
LED Penetration to Enhance the Market Growth
– With increasing led penetration in lighting market, the quantum dots market is growing due to its high-efficiency and color-saturated displays. It is increasingly becoming popular in the consumer electronics segment, such as LED TV’s which absorb and emit light in pure colors, as much as four times brighter than any other display technology in the world.
– In agriculture, it is possible to produce light-converting coatings, which is expected to increase yield and the speed of ripening of fruit plants in greenhouses. Dutch farmers have started adopting more of indoor farming, and they are able to grow more food, faster, and in a smaller space, with advanced greenhouses using LED lights.
– Colloidal quantum-dot LED with quantum and power conversion efficiencies in the infrared range has proven that these devices can also be integrated in inorganic solar cells and may lead to even higher efficiencies. This triggered a vast number of applications including surveillance, night vision, environmental monitoring and spectroscopy.
– In May, 2018, Osram Licht AG company increased the efficiency of green LEDs by 40%, which leads to longer battery life for fitness trackers, since the significant drop in light output exhibited by green LEDs has often been the cause of efficiency problems and high costs in customer applications.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– The quantum dots market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Due to the inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products and various universities and organizations in this region are involved in R&D of the QD technology, specifically in the display market.
– Surging demand from optoelectronics and solar energy applications is also the key growth factor for this geography. Due to unique optical properties such as high quantum yield, emission tenability, narrow emission band, and optical stability is making quantum dots preferred materials for display and lighting solutions.
– In the coming years there is an increasing demand for quantum dots display in the regions of Asia-Pacific, especially in China which is expected to drive the market for more quantum dots display. Increasing of TV, monitor and smartphone industry expenditures with the introduction of new products is increasing the adoption of quantum dots display, which will enhance the quantum dots market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
