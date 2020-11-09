Quartz Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Quartz Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Quartz market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Quartz market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

– There has been an increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry. This is majorly because of its increasing usage in devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

– With the increase in production and usage of LCD/LED TVs and other electronic devices in the developing countries, including China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam, the demand for quartz has witnessed an increase from the electronics industry.

– Moreover, the governments in the developing countries are investing heavily in their electronics industry, which is expected to further boost the demand for quartz.

– China is embracing cutting-edge display technologies, with an aim to become the largest supplier of display panels in the coming years.

– For instance, in India, the Karnataka government has collaborated with Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in order to make India a design-led electronics hub.

– Owing to such factors, the demand for quartz is likely to witness rapid growth from the electronics industry.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is expected to dominate the quartz market in Asia-Pacific, and is also likely to witness the fastest rising demand.

– This is majorly due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, including electronics, building and construction, and the medical sector.

– In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing.

– Initiatives, such as “Made in China 2025”, are expected to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation, which are expected to spur the development of domestic medical device manufacturers and increase competitiveness.

– Such factors are expected to increase the demand for quartz, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Quartz Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Solar Industry

4.1.2 Demand for Quartz Sand in the Petroleum Industry

4.1.3 Demand for High-purity Quartz in the Semiconductor Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Labor-intensive Industrial Structure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Quartz Surface and Tile

5.1.2 High-purity Quartz

5.1.3 Fused Quartz Crucible

5.1.4 Quartz Glass

5.1.5 Quartz Crystal

5.1.6 Quartz Sand

5.1.7 Plastic Foam

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics and Semiconductor

5.2.2 Solar

5.2.3 Buildings and Construction

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Optics and Telecommunication

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beijing Kaide Quartz Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Technostone

6.4.3 HanStone Quartz

6.4.4 Heraeus Holding

6.4.5 High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd

6.4.6 HPQ Silicon

6.4.7 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Nordic Mining ASA

6.4.9 Pokarna Limited

6.4.10 Russian Quartz (RUSNANO)

6.4.11 Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)

6.4.12 Technistone AS

6.4.13 Alicante Surfaces Pvt. Ltd

6.4.14 The QUARTZ Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Technologies in the Development of Quartz Crystal

7.2 Other Opportunities

