Radar Sensors Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Radar sensors use frequency modulated continuous wave radar to reliability detect moving and stationary objects including car, train, bus, trucks, and cargo in extremely bad conditions. Radar-based sensors are also ideal for collision avoidance onboard mobile equipment such as reach stackers, forklifts and mining vehicles or port machineries such as carriers, handlers, and shippers.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sensors to Have the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The robust growth of the autonomous car market has been instrumental in driving the radar sensor market. The radar technology is driven by the New Car Assessment Program among OEMs, as they integrate these systems to complement camera devices for ADAS applications. Radars, combined with other sensors, provide enhanced information on safety and collision avoidance.

– The growth in the automotive radar sensor market is attributed mainly to the increasing AEB (automatic emergency braking) applications in the 77 GHz radar market.

– With the recent focus on safety in the US, such as the release of new federal guidance for automated vehicles- Automated Vehicles 3.0 by the NHTSA, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-end cars, resulting in a production volume increase. Radar sensors are being increasingly employed by many brands, in 71% of cases for AEB. The aforementioned factors are significantly impacting the market for radar sensors.

– Further, with the advent and demand for smart and self-driving cars, the market for radar sensors is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the automotive sector.

North America Has the Highest Share in the Market Presently

– North America radar sensor is driven by high-end defense applications, smartphone penetration, autonomous cars, and consumer electronic devices majorly.

– Increase in FMCW applications gaining momentum in the region especially short range applications as the region has the highest defense expenditure in the world which is was USD 648 billion in 2018. FMCW has defense applications in altimetry for aircraft landing and speeding guns.

– North America region is a pioneer in the adoption of new technologies such as smart grid, smart homes, smart water networks, intelligent transport and infrastructure with sensors that use the technology of radar sensors is set to drive the market in the region.

– Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of the automotive radar sensor.

– The smartphone adoption is set to increase from 80% in 2017 to 91% in 2025 according to GSMA which will also help drive the radar sensors market.

– The security systems segment held the largest share, of USD 8.83 billion, in the market studied, followed by lighting control and energy management. These segments are expected to significantly expand over the forecast period in the region, thus aiding the growth of the radar sensor market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Radar Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Needs for National Security

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Autonumus Cars, and Focus on Security & Safety Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher R&D and Maintenance Costs

4.4.2 Legal Issues in Using Radar

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Imaging Radar

5.1.2 Non-imaging Radar

5.2 By Range

5.2.1 Short-range Radar Sensor

5.2.2 Medium-range Radar Sensor

5.2.3 Long-range Radar Sensor

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Environment and Weather Monitoring

5.3.5 Traffic Monitoring

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.2 Continental AG

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 Delphi Automotive LLP

6.1.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 Autoliv Inc.

6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.10 Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

6.1.11 InnoSenT GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

