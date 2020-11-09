Radiotherapy Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Radiotherapy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Radiotherapy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Radiation therapy (also called radiotherapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. At low doses, radiation is used in X-rays to see inside the body, for example, X-rays are used to detect broken bones.

Market Overview:

The radiotherapy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of cancer patients, reduction in the cost of treatment, and huge government and non-government investments in R&D of cancer treatment.

The number of people suffering from various cancers has always been the major driving factor for this market. Cancer is one of the major life-threatening diseases of our times. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death, globally, and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about one in six deaths are due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries. In 2012, there were 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths, worldwide. 57% of new cancer cases in 2012 occurred in the less developed regions of the world, which include Central America and parts of Africa and Asia. 65% of cancer deaths also occurred in these regions. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 40,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancer, of which, 12,000 died in the year 2014 alone. Head and neck cancer account for nearly 5-6% of the cancer cases in the United States. It is the 15th most prevalent type of cancer in Europe, with nearly 56,000 cases diagnosed annually.

However, inadequate resources to meet the demands of the radiotherapy and lack of skilled, experienced professional, to carry out the workload, are observed across all the major markets. The actual number of skilled personnel required to perform a radiotherapy procedure depends not only on the number of patients treated but also on other factors, such as complexity of the treatment and the nature of the local equipment. Major Key Players:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications

Isoray

Mirada Medical

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Siemens AG