Rapid Strength Concrete Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

This report studies the global Rapid Strength Concrete market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Increasing Demand from the Airport Application

– Rapid strength concrete is highly used in the construction of airports, as they develop high strength within hours after pouring, unlike conventional pouring. They also accelerate construction, are easy to place, and provide significant time savings on construction sites.

– In airports, the application of rapid strength concrete can be found in runways, taxiways, airport aprons, terminal buildings, aircraft hangers, fire stations, and car parks, among few other applications. Furthermore, they are also used in pavement concrete repairs, as they are subject to damage by abrasion, impact, frost attack, subsidence, and cracking. Hence, they require fast setting concretes, which can provide immediate repairs.

– Globally, around USD 255 billion has been invested in new greenfield airport projects around the world. This, coupled with investments at existing airports in projects, such as new runways and terminal buildings, runway and terminal extensions, and miscellaneous ones, the expenditure in airport infrastructure projects is expected to cross USD 1 trillion by the next 40 years.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Growing investments in infrastructural projects, such as high-capacity transport infrastructure for passenger and freight transport, structural maintenance of the existing road, rail, and waterway networks, and revision in federal government energy policies to attract more private investment, have increased the consumption of rapid strength concrete in the recent years. In addition, growing need for structural maintenance of federal trunk road infrastructure, due to growing stresses and strains and increasing age of the road and bridge fabric, increase in investment to upgrade existing rail network, and rising necessity to replace physical structures on the federal waterways, is expected to increase the demand for rapid strength concrete. The United Kingdom is the third-largest economy in Europe, and registered the growth rate of 1.4% in 2018. The construction sector contributes to around 6% of the country’s GDP. To provide better infrastructure to the population across the country, the government had planned to invest 1-2% of GDP in infrastructure, between 2020 and 2050, as part of the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF). Italy is the fourth-largest economy in Europe. The country’s GDP grew about 0.9% in 2018. The construction sector of the country accounts for approximately 4.9% of the country´s GDP. This increase in construction activities is expected to increase the market for rapid strength concrete during the forecast period.

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Rapid Strength Concrete Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction of Multi-storey and High-rise Buildings

4.1.2 Ease-of-placing and Time-saving Advantages

4.1.3 Growing Emphasis on the Use of Eco-friendly Concrete

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Cost

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Airport

5.1.2 Building Floor

5.1.3 Dockyard

5.1.4 Formed Work

5.1.5 Parking Areas

5.1.6 Rail Network

5.1.7 Road/Bridge

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Spain

5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aggregate Industries UK Ltd

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Boral Limited

6.4.4 Buzzi Unicem SpA

6.4.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

6.4.6 CTS Cement

6.4.7 EMTEK Ltd

6.4.8 Fosroc Inc.

6.4.9 Instarmac Group PLC

6.4.10 Lafarge Holcim

6.4.11 Perimeter Concrete Ltd

6.4.12 Short Load Concrete Inc.

6.4.13 Sika Corporation

6.4.14 Tarmac

6.4.15 Westbuild Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Replacement of Traditional Concrete

7.2 Recovering South American Construction Industry

