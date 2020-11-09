Raw Coffee Beans Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Raw Coffee Beans Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Raw Coffee Beans market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244625

Scope of the Report:

Raw coffee beans are referred to as seeds of the coffee plant and post roasting and further processing results in coffee powders, granules and other forms used as a beverage.

In this report, consumption of raw coffee beans has been considered for market sizing.

Market Overview:

The global raw coffee beans consumption has grown at the rate of 4.08% and expected to grow further during 2019-2024. Europe is the largest consumer and exporters of raw coffee beans in the world, accounting for more than 28% of the global consumption.

For many years, Europe has been the world’s consumer of raw coffee beans. However, in recent years, raw coffee beans consumption has increased dramatically in China and Philippines at the rate of 15% and 6% during the period 2014-2018. Major Key Players:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244625

Key Market Trends:

Brazil dominates the exports

Brazil accounts for 26% of global raw coffee beans exports. The four types of coffee beans are arabica, robusta, Liberia, excels. Arabica coffee beans are produced more in Brazil and robusta in Vietnam. There has been an escalation in demand for coffee beans market, as the existence of more number of coffee shop chains in many large populated countries has triggered the consumption of coffee.

Export revenues mainly from coffee have declined over the years in Brazil due to the expansion of other industrial sectors. However, Brazil still continues to be the major market for coffee beans due to already well-established production and export systems of coffee in the country.

Brazil dominates global production

Brazil holds a share of 36% global coffee production followed by Vietnam and Colombia. The crop first arrived in Brazil in the 18th century and had become the dominant producer of coffee beans. Coffee plantation in Brazil covers about 10,000 square miles. It monopolized the international coffee market and accounts for 80% of the market, it has exported between 32 million and 33 million bags in 2014. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee beans in the world. It has produced 3,090,000 metric ton and has exported 1,649,487 metric ton. The major countries that import raw coffee beans from Brazil in terms of values, as of 2017, are – US (USD 921,697), Germany (USD 879,183), Italy (USD 491,040), Japan (USD 323,977), among others. The share in the value of US in 2015 is 21.3% and it got reduced to 20% in 2017, Germany has 19% in 2015 and 19.1% in 2017. Brazil is also the second largest consumer of coffee.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244625

Raw Coffee Beans Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Russia

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 Indonesia

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 Japan

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 UAE

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 South Africa

5.1.5.4 Egypt

5.1.5.5 Rest of Africa

5.2 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Prefilled Needle-Free Injector Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Vibrating Screen Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Vitrectomy Cutters Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Self Propelled Lawn Mower Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Diesel Fuel Filters Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Defense IT Spending Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿Pintle Hook Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024

Aerospace Industry Ohmmeters Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Car Pressure Sensor Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Commercial Computer Projector Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Enzyme Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Body Temperature Monitor Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025