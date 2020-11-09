Respiratory Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Respiratory Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Respiratory Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , respiratory devices include respiratory diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and breathing devices for administering long-term artificial respiration. It may also include a breathing apparatus used for resuscitation, by forcing oxygen into the lungs of a person who has undergone asphyxia.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Sleep Test Device Segment is Expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
Home sleep testing is expected to register an exponential growth, due to the increasing availability of portable instruments, such as CleveMed’s SleepView [home sleep monitor], which integrates several studies (oximetry, position, and cardiovascular and respiratory studies). Furthermore, some of the sleep testing devices can be rented, which is resulting in the market expansion. For example, Philips Respironics’s Alice NightOne, which costs more than USD 2,999, can be rented for approximately USD 89/month. In developed countries, reimbursements are also available for in-laboratory and home sleep testing, which is expected to further fuel their adoption during the forecast period.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Respiratory Devices Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally in 2016. The presence of major players in the region, such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and ResMed Inc., are also augmenting the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Respiratory Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, such as COPD, TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea
4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Homecare Setting
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1 Spirometers
5.1.1.2 Sleep Test Devices
5.1.1.3 Peak Flow Meters
5.1.1.4 Pulse Oximeters
5.1.1.5 Capnographs
5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices
5.1.2.1 CPAP Devices
5.1.2.2 BiPAP Devices
5.1.2.3 Humidifiers
5.1.2.4 Nebulizers
5.1.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators
5.1.2.6 Ventilators
5.1.2.7 Inhalers
5.1.2.8 Other Therapeutic Devices
5.1.3 By Disposables
5.1.3.1 Masks
5.1.3.2 Breathing Circuits
5.1.3.3 Other Disposables
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Chart Industries Inc.
6.1.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
6.1.3 Dragerwerk AG
6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.7 Invacare Corporation
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
6.1.10 ResMed Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
