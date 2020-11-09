Retail Cloud Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Retail Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Retail Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244616

Scope of the Report:

Retail cloud enhances the operational productivity which spares costs is ready to build the selection of retail cloud arrangements. Retail cloud arrangements enhance the shopping background with associated shopping crosswise over channels, adaptable returns, advanced administrations, customized connection over the esteem chain, coordinated promoting and steady understanding.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244616

Key Market Trends:

WorkForce Management to Hold Significant Growth

– Retail cloud workforce management applications are evolving due to the high demand for consumer-grade technology and retailer interest in advanced intelligent automation to empower the digital business.

– Various companies are investing in retail workforce management, which has opened a door for endless opportunities to maximize retail operations by eliminating administrative tasks and collecting more profitable data. This allows the workforce to place more focus on sales and in-store operations, ultimately, by providing end users with the best shopping experience.

– For instance, in October 2018, H&M partnered with Convo for workforce management, to educate and connect H&M workers by using Convo’s platform that offers task management and chat apps techniques. This retail social collaboration platform provides additional social media feed, like an option that allows workers to connect in real time.

– Retail cloud workforce management further helps reduce the churn and meet expectations for shorter waiting periods and first-contact resolution. Different workforce management software provides different valuable insights to staff the right number of agents with the appropriate skill sets for rapid resolutions.

North America to Hold Major Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for the retail cloud. The huge market in the region is attributed to the rapid shift of the retailers toward e-commerce industry.

– The retail market in North America is growing at a fast pace, with retail trade, accounting for more than 10% of the GDP in both the United States and Canada. The retail market in North America is one of the biggest with Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot, and Target having their origins from this region.

– Online shopping is growing in the region with more and more retailers opting to sell/offer their products through online mediums. To sustain the intense competition in the industry, many of the retailers are seeking to provide a personalized experience, for which they are employing retail analytics.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of connected retail market providers, which are anticipated to drive the market in the region. Some of the players in the market of the segment are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Google.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244616

Retail Cloud Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Shift toward Omnichannel Experience in the Retail Industry

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT in the Retail Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vulnerability toward Cyber Attacks

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Supply-chain Management

5.1.1.2 Customer Management

5.1.1.3 Merchandizing

5.1.1.4 Workforce Management

5.1.1.5 Reporting and Analytics

5.1.1.6 Other Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 DXC Technology

6.1.3 Epicor Software Corporation

6.1.4 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.5 Infor Inc.

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 JDA Software Group Inc.

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 RapidScale Inc.

6.1.11 Retailcloud

6.1.12 SAP SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Sports Club Management Software Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Capacitor Ceramic Single Layer Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Oxytocic Pharmaceutical Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Carbon Fiber Prefab Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

NdFeB Magnets Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Ayurvedic Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

﻿Dihydroxyacetone(DHA) Market 2020 | In-depth Research of Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue, and Global Research Forecast to 2024

4-Methylbenzophenone(Photoinitiator MBP) Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Fluid Viscous Dampers(FVD) Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Boat Windshield Wiper Motors Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Simulation and Analysis Software Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Synthetic Zeolite Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co