RFID Market in Healthcare Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The "RFID Market in Healthcare Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
The counterfeiting of medicines and pharmacy-related products have become a matter of worldwide concern. One of the reasons that RFID is expanding considerably in the healthcare market is the sheer number of applications that can benefit. In hospitals that have been outfitted with the technology, RFID is present in many forms – from tracking of surgical tools to tracking patients and staff.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Asset Tracking Using RFID Holds a Significant Market Share Among All Other Applications
– Manually managing hospital assets, which include medical equipment, surgical equipment, data charts, etc., becomes tedious, especially during emergencies.
– Moreover, according to the World Health Organization estimates, one million people die each year from counterfeit medicines.
– Therefore, with RFID asset tracking solutions, hospitals are able to save significant time and even costs, as they are able to curb theft and loses to a significant extent.
– North America leads when it comes to the highest number of counterfeits concerning pharmaceuticals, followed by Asia.
North America to Witness the Fastest Growth.
– Most physicians in North America believe that digital health has robust potential in terms of improving patient care, and are actively adopting digital solutions in their practices.
– The North York General Hospital is the first hospital in Canada to leverage RFID medication management solution, to enhance accuracy and efficiency within its pharmacy operations
– Furthermore, in June 2018, Fujitsu Frontech North America (FFNA) released one of the smallest laundry tags on the market with built-in RFID technology. The size is at 6 to 7 millimeters in width. The use of RFID by the health-care markets has grown fast enough in this region that it is putting pressure on manufacturers to insert RFID tags into their products before shipping them to customers
– Therefore, digital health technology expansion coupled with distinguished players such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Allflex USA Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc. investing in RFID technology, is driving the market growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
RFID Market in Healthcare Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Stringency in Pharmaceutical Sector with Regard to Medicine Labelling
4.3.2 Increased Applications and Use of Devices Supporting RFID Across the Healthcare Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Development of Alternate Labelling Methods
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Tags and Labels
5.1.2 RFID Systems
5.1.2.1 Asset Tracking Systems
5.1.2.2 Patient Tracking Systems
5.1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems
5.1.2.4 Blood Monitoring Systems
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Other End Users (Research Institutes and Laboratories)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Smartrac NV
6.1.2 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.1.3 CCL Industries, Inc.
6.1.4 Alien Technology Corporation
6.1.5 Gao RFID, Inc
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 S3Edge Inc.
6.1.8 STANLEY Healthcare
6.1.9 Biolog Inc
6.1.10 Impinj Inc
6.1.11 Mobile Aspects Inc.
6.1.12 RF Technologies
6.1.13 STid Groupe
6.1.14 Champion Healthcare Technologies
6.1.15 Terso Solutions Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
