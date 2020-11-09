RFID Market in Healthcare Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “RFID Market in Healthcare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. RFID Market in Healthcare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244612

Scope of the Report:

The counterfeiting of medicines and pharmacy-related products have become a matter of worldwide concern. One of the reasons that RFID is expanding considerably in the healthcare market is the sheer number of applications that can benefit. In hospitals that have been outfitted with the technology, RFID is present in many forms – from tracking of surgical tools to tracking patients and staff.

Market Overview:

The RFID market in healthcare is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.8%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Growing stringency in the pharmaceutical sector with regard to medicine labeling is the major driver for the introduction of RFID in this market. Manufacturers operating in the European Union add unique identification numbers to the outer packaging of all prescription drugs and equip containers with tamperproof seals starting February 2019.

– The stricter government policy in quality assurance in the healthcare sector indirectly assists the RFID market and creates an opportunity for the new entrants in the market. For instance, the government of India released the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 to serve as a guiding document for the policymakers in the achievement of India’s national goals and international commitments. The capital requirements are moderate, making it competitive for the businesses to quit easily.

– Many alternate labeling methods are being developed like linear barcoding and 2D data matrix barcoding, which hamper the growth of RFID. GS1 logistics label is the latest example which is used in the serial shipping container.< Major Key Players:

Smartrac NV

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc.

Alien Technology Corporation

Gao RFID, Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

S3Edge Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Biolog Inc

Impinj Inc

Mobile Aspects Inc.

RF Technologies

STid Groupe

Champion Healthcare Technologies