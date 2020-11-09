Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints of the body. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mostly affects the joints of the hand, wrists, elbows, knees, and ankles. It also affects the cardiac and respiratory system, and is known as systemic disease. It thus exhibits symptoms of swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected areas. Owing to the rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle, the patient pool is expected to witness a healthy growth.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
NSAIDs Segment by Drug Class is Expected to be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period
NSAIDs are being widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are also considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as NSAIDs, which simply give symptomatic relief, biologic drugs are more efficient in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.
Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing in China and India has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the Asia-Pacific region from across the world. The increase in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis disease is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Launch of New Biosimilars
4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis
4.2.3 Increase in the Acceptance of Biopharmaceuticals
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs
4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Options
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Molecule
5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.2 Biopharmaceuticals
5.2 By Drug Class
5.2.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
5.2.2 Corticosteroids
5.2.3 Analgesics
5.2.4 Other Drug Classes
5.3 By Sales Channel
5.3.1 Prescription
5.3.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.6 Celgene Corporation
6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.10 Novartis AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
