Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

As per the , rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints of the body. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mostly affects the joints of the hand, wrists, elbows, knees, and ankles. It also affects the cardiac and respiratory system, and is known as systemic disease. It thus exhibits symptoms of swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected areas. Owing to the rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle, the patient pool is expected to witness a healthy growth.

The key factors propelling the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market are the launch of new biosimilars, rising prevalence of arthritis, and an increase in the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and the increasing geriatric population. It usually affects the geriatric population, and the prevalence is seen higher in females as compared to males. Therefore, with the increasing geriatric population, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.

There are also several therapeutics and medications that have been developed in the recent years, to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis drugs management is generally associated with a high cost. Most commonly used drugs are disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic drugs. Thus biologics account for a prominent market share, in terms of revenue, due to the considerably high cost of these medicines. However the costs of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and NSAIDs are less than biologics.

Thus, growing availability and awareness of safer drugs are anticipated to increase the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

