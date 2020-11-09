Rice Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Rice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244610

Scope of the Report:

Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level. The report covers the production, consumption, and trade analysis of rice across the world. The world’s largest rice producers in 2018 were China and India. Although its area harvested is lower than India’s, China’s rice production is greater due to higher yields, mainly due to all of China’s rice being irrigated, whereas, less than half of India’s rice area is getting irrigated. The United States commercially produces around 20 varieties of rice, primarily in the states of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and California. Special varieties of rice, such as jasmine rice and basmati rice, which belong to the aromatic varieties of rice are imported from Thailand, India, and Pakistan.

Market Overview:

The rice market is projected to register a CAGR of 0.88% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level.

– Most of the rice is grown and consumed in the Asian region, from Pakistan in the west to Japan in the east. Rice is the second-most important cereal crop after maize in the world. It is a crop that ensures food security in many of the developing countries of the East Asia and the Southeast Asia regions.

– Therefore, rice being the most consumed cereal grain globally, the growth of the rice market is expected to incre Major Key Players:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244610

Key Market Trends:

Production Analysis in the United States

The production of rice in the United States was 7,900.8 million metric ton in 2018, and it is the thirteenth-largest producer of rice in the world, after Cambodia. The United States accounts for over 1.8% of the world’s rice production. Although the recent trend has seen a decrease in the total rice production in the country, the rice production is expected to increase by more than 10%, because growers have planted more rice in 2018, following 2017’s unusually cool and wet planting conditions. Consequently, the rice harvested area is also estimated to have been increased by more than 11%.

India is the Largest Exporter of Rice

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. It accounts for almost 24% of the total global rice exports. India is also the leading exporter of the basmati rice in the global market. The major countries importing rice from India are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, with 9.3%, 9.2% and 7% of the total rice export shares from India, respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244610

Rice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 Australia

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size | Global Growth 2020 Demand Status, Latest Trends, Industry Share by Regions, Key Insights and Forecast 2025

Audio Amplifiers Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flame Retardant Resin Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

High Density Interconnect(HDI) PCBs Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Metal Carboxylates Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024

Automotive Force Sensor Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Direct Diode Lasers (DDL) Market Share and Size Analysis by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Household Drum Washing Machine Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Aluminum Capacitors Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

POS Software for Restaurants Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025