Rich Communication Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Rich Communication Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rich Communication Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244609

Scope of the Report:

Rich Communications Service (RCS) is the platform which enables enriched communication services/experiences beyond simple text, a universal solution providing consumers with instant messaging, live video and file sharing across all types of communication devices.

Market Overview:

The global rich communication service market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.51% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Text messaging is still the most direct and widely used form of communication. As a result, two-way automated enterprise-to-person text messaging, known as A2P mobile messaging, has become essential for businesses.

– GSMA, an association that represents interests of nearly 800 mobile operators worldwide, is backing a universal RCS profile to provide RCS messaging right across the Android ecosystem and include Apple iPhone apps to receive and send RCS messages.

– In early 2017, nearly 49 operators had launched RCS across their network. Despite Google’s purchasing of Jibe to streamline the service, interoperability remains to pose challenges. AT&T in the US, for instance, implemented an older standard that doesn’t work with T-Mobile or Verizon’s version.

– RCS presents a platform to participate in testing an up-coming technology and to be able to make RCS as the default messaging experience worldwide. Companies deploying RCS will have the opportunity to deliver a consistent GSMA Universal Profile and to actively benefit from industry players partnering for the cutting edge of mobile communications. Major Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Xura Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Acme Packet Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc.

Summit Technology Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

D2 Technologies Inc.

Ribbon Communications Operating Company