Rich Communication Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Rich Communication Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rich Communication Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244609
Scope of the Report:
Rich Communications Service (RCS) is the platform which enables enriched communication services/experiences beyond simple text, a universal solution providing consumers with instant messaging, live video and file sharing across all types of communication devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244609
Key Market Trends:
VoLTE to Witness Highest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– The biggest factors driving the growth of VoLTE services will be from operators reducing costs and increases capacity of operators by moving voice calls from 3G and 4G networks to the 5G VoLTE network.
– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously facilitating the growth for rich communication services.
– Organizations are heavily investing in mitigation of interoperability issues that network operators face. For instance, in 2016, TIM and Vodafone Plc rolled out tests to ensure open, interoperable standards to maximize ease of use and offer the best services in the market.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– In North America, RCS is gaining traction as the default messaging client, coupled with VoLTE to share the IMS stack that enhances the efficiency of the devices, network and simplifies the deployment of RCS services.
– VoLTE calls in this region make up 80% of all voice calls on the T-Mobile US network. The smartphone market in the United States stands 1444 million units in 2017 according to Consumer Technology Association.
– The strong financial position of North America has enabled organizations to invest in advanced solutions and technologies. The US is leading the charge with the rollout of the first 5G commercial networks. in 2018, trials took place in every major market worldwide with Verizon’s announced plans to launch a 5G handset in early 2019.
– In 2018, at Mobile World Congress Americas, Redbox Leverages RCS at Google’s Innovation City Booth. This is indicative of business adopting RCS as a way ahead for personalized marketing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244609
Rich Communication Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Penetration of Smart Phones in the Market
4.4.2 Global Interoperability and Collaboration Between Carriers
4.4.3 Direct Association of the Service Providers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Competition of OTT Players
4.5.2 Lack of Awareness Among Organizations About the Deployment and Usage
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Solution
6.1.1 VoIP
6.1.2 Social Presence Information
6.1.3 File transfer/Content Sharing
6.1.4 Web Conferencing
6.1.5 SIP options/Presence based capability Exchange
6.1.6 Online Storage
6.1.7 Unified Messaging
6.1.8 Multimedia
6.1.9 Other Solutions
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-premise
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Cloud Storage/Access
6.3.2 VoLTE
6.3.3 Rich Calls & Messaging
6.3.4 Mobile Commerce
6.3.5 Value Added Services (VAS)
6.3.6 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 Germany
6.4.2.2 United Kingdom
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
7.1.2 Xura Inc.
7.1.3 Deutsche Telekom AG
7.1.4 Acme Packet Inc.
7.1.5 Neusoft Corporation
7.1.6 Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc.
7.1.7 Summit Technology Inc.
7.1.8 Vodafone Group PLC
7.1.9 D2 Technologies Inc.
7.1.10 Ribbon Communications Operating Company
7.1.11 Myriad Group AG
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Autogenous Mill Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Graphitic Carbon Foam for Aviation Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Milk Packaging Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Chicory Product Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Temperature Monitoring Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024
Automatic Circuit Reclosers (ACR) Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Outdoor Drinking Fountains Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Pet Medicated Shampoo Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Flake Ice Machine Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025
Wall Cladding Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025