Riot Control Equipment Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Riot Control Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Riot Control Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244607

Scope of the Report:

Riot control equipment market includes all the equipment used by police, military, or other security forces to disperse, control, and arrest people, involved in a riot, protest, or demonstration. The market is segmented into personal protective equipment and offensive equipment. The Other Offensive Equipment includes riot control vehicles and riot control UAVs.

Market Overview:

The riot control equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, France, Haiti, Malaysia, and Sudan is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for riot control equipment market.

– The development of advanced less-lethal weapons along with unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and for offensive purposes like dropping low-velocity ammunition, pepper sprays and other less lethal weapons will help the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Combined Systems, Inc.

Desert Wolf

Axon Enterprise Inc.

AMTEC Less

Lethal Systems, Inc.

LRAD Corp.

The Safariland Group

NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

Condor Non

lethal Technologies

Blackhawk

Etienne Lacroix Group

Lamperd, Inc.