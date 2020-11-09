Risk-Based Authentication Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Risk-Based Authentication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Risk-Based Authentication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244606

Scope of the Report:

The risk-based authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. RBA system evaluates their credentials when a person attempts to access an application, database or any other secure resource.

Market Overview:

The risk-based authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches have increased awareness regarding data security which is generating demand for highly secure and authentic solutions.

– As passwords are proving to be a riskier choice of authentication and cyber attacks, such as simple phishing schemes to sophisticated and targeted phishing attacks are also expected to rise, thereby making risk-based authentication technologies, such as multifactor authentication (that uses OTPs and smart cards with variable passwords), become the requirement of many end-user industries.

– Governments across the world are promoting the use of risk-based authentication. For instance, in the United States, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) in its directive outlined the mandatory use of multifactor authentication for all local and remote accounts associated with users who access controlled and unclassified information.

– However, the adoption of risk-based authentication has been so slow in the consumer and enterprise spaces because of the technical complexity and high cost of implementing risk-based authentication. Major Key Players:

RSA Security LLC

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Micro Focus International plc

Okta Inc.

SecureAuth Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Equifax Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cross Match Technologies, Inc.