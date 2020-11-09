RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “RNA-interference (RNAi) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. RNA-interference (RNAi) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

RNA interference is a biological process in which the RNA molecules are observed to inhibit gene expression or translation, by neutralizing the targeted mRNA molecules. Earlier, RNAi was identified by other names, such as co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. The extensive study of each of these apparently different processes clarified that the identity of these phenomena were all in fact RNAi.

Market Overview:

The RNA-interference (RNAi) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics. The availability of high throughput techniques for the identification of altered cellular molecules and metabolites allows the use of RNAi techniques in various cancer diagnosis and targeting approaches. For diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized. The commercial availability of siRNAs to silence virtually any gene in the human genome is dramatically accelerating the pace of molecular diagnosis and biomedical research. Thus, increasing the application of RNAi in molecular diagnosis and its viability as a therapeutic technique is expected to drive the growth of the RNAi market during the forecast period.

However, in recent years, there has been a decline in FDA drug approval rates. Getting FDA approval for a new drug has become extremely challenging. It approved less than half the number of new drugs in 2016 (19 so far) when compared to 2015 (45 total) and 2014 (41 total). Hence, despite the large investments, there has been a decline in the number of innovative drugs manufactured. FDA explains manufacturing standards and other complying issues as the major reasons for this declining trend. This can impede the growth of the RNAi therapeutics, especially since the miRNAs and siRNAs fall into the relatively new field of genetic medicine, wherein they may require more intensified clinical trials. The highly extensive clinical trials effectively result in low approval rates of drugs. This would mean that the stringent guidelines will be a major restraint for the growth of the market.

