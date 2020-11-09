RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “RNA-interference (RNAi) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. RNA-interference (RNAi) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244605
Scope of the Report:
RNA interference is a biological process in which the RNA molecules are observed to inhibit gene expression or translation, by neutralizing the targeted mRNA molecules. Earlier, RNAi was identified by other names, such as co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. The extensive study of each of these apparently different processes clarified that the identity of these phenomena were all in fact RNAi.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244605
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapeutics Type
According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly one in six deaths can be attributed to cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the globe, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.
Recent advancements, such as the development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) tolerant to nucleases and the development of non-viral vectors, such as cationic liposomes and nanoparticles, can overcome this obstacle and facilitate the clinical use of RNAi-based therapeutics in the treatment of cancer. These developments are anticipated to help the growth of the global market in the large cancer therapy market.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
There are a large number of companies and research institutes in the country, increasingly investing in research on drug discovery using RNAi technology. The recent technological and medical advances are available in North America. Other factors, such as the growing population and high incidences of diseases, such as liver disorders and cancers, are fuelling the regional growth of this market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244605
RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Applications in Molecular Diagnostics, Particularly in Cancer
4.2.2 Improving Synthetic Delivery Carriers and Chemical Modifications to RNA
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent FDA Regulations and Changing Reimbursement Environment
4.3.2 Unstable Potentially Immunogenic Nature of RNA
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Drug Discovery and Development
5.1.2 Therapeutics
5.1.2.1 Oncology
5.1.2.2 Ocular Disorders
5.1.2.3 Respiratory Disorders
5.1.2.4 Hepatitis B and C
5.1.2.5 Autoimmune Hepatitis
5.1.2.6 Neurological Disorders
5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutics
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
6.1.2 Arcturus Therapeutics
6.1.3 Arrowhead
6.1.4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
6.1.5 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma Aldrich)
6.1.8 Silence Therapeutics PLC
6.1.9 Qiagen NV
6.1.10 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025
Motor Control Centers Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Small Animal Imaging Reagents Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Moisture Barrier Coatings Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Industrial Tapes Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
RF SOI & SOS Switches Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Rubber Waterstop Market 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Building Construction Machinery Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Bathroom Ventilation Fans Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Security IP Camera Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026
Lithium Hydride Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025
Ambient Intelligence Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co