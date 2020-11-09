Roofing Tiles Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Roofing Tiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Roofing Tiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Roofing Tiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth

– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of roofing tiles, during the forecast period.

– The usage of roofing tiles for residential applications can reduce the overall heat transfer into the attic space by almost 70%, as compared to an asphalt shingle roof. Roofing tiles are available for various types of residences, including single family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and apartment buildings. The installation of roofing tiles in residential applications is one of the most cost-effective choices, due to their long lifespan

– Despite the higher demand, there is still a significant undersupply to meet demand of housing, globally, presenting a major opportunity for investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, to bring forward development. Working in full compliance with all relevant building standards and regulations, the companies servicing roofing tiles are providing robust housing models to the consumers.

– The highest growth is expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the expanding housing construction market in China and India. The Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated project ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country.

– In South America, Brazil is suffering a volatile economy, which has reduced activities in the residential construction industry. However, the Brazilian house builder, MRV, has predicted a growth, despite recession.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the market for roofing tiles during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global roofing tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for roofing tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to drive the residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in various countries are driving the construction activities in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Roofing Tiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Favourable Government Policies for Green Buildings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Clay

5.1.2 Concrete

5.1.3 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

5.2.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2.2 Infrastructure

5.2.2.3 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

6.4.2 Boral Limited

6.4.3 Brava Roof Tile

6.4.4 Crown Roof Tiles

6.4.5 Eagle Roofing

6.4.6 Ecostar LLC

6.4.7 Entegra Roof Tile

6.4.8 Etex

6.4.9 Hongbo Roof Tiles

6.4.10 IKO Industries Ltd

6.4.11 Ludowici Roof Tiles

6.4.12 Marley Eternit Limited

6.4.13 Mca Clay Roof Tile

6.4.14 Monier (BMI Group)

6.4.15 Red Land Tiles

6.4.16 Ross Roof Group

6.4.17 Shandong Fangxing Roofing

6.4.18 Standard Industries Inc.

6.4.19 Trevis Perkins

6.4.20 Wienerberger AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Solar Roof Tiles

