Rosacea Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The covers the market by drug class, mode of drug administration, and geography. By drug class, the segmentation includes antibiotics, alpha agonists, retinoid, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and other drug classes. By mode of administration, the segment includes topical and oral. Rosacea is a condition diagnosed by symptoms, such as facial flushing, coarseness of skin, and an inflammatory papulopustular eruption resembling acne.

– Rosacea is a common skin disease, which causes redness and visible blood vessels on the face. It commonly affects middle-aged women who have fair skin. Although there is no cure for rosacea, treatments can control and reduce the signs and symptoms associated with the disease.

– As per the National Rosacea Society, United States, the prevalence rate varied. The prevalence of rosacea was highest when self-reported, with a rate of 9.71 %( 737,960,000), while the rate of dermatologist-diagnosed rosacea was 5.53 % (420,280,000). It has been observed in several studies that this is more common in fair-skinned individuals.

With rising incidence, the awareness among the physicians and societies has also increased, which further drives the demand of this market. However, the presence of generic drugs to curb the related symptoms hinders the growth of the rosacea market.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Amorepacific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Hovione FarmaCiencia SA

Leo Pharma Inc.