Rosacea Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Rosacea Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rosacea market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The covers the market by drug class, mode of drug administration, and geography. By drug class, the segmentation includes antibiotics, alpha agonists, retinoid, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and other drug classes. By mode of administration, the segment includes topical and oral. Rosacea is a condition diagnosed by symptoms, such as facial flushing, coarseness of skin, and an inflammatory papulopustular eruption resembling acne.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Antibiotics is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share of the Rosacea Market During the Forecast Period
For over 60 years, antibiotics have been prescribed as a treatment for the symptoms of rosacea. It can reduce the number of acne pimples and bacterial inflammation or redness around the acne pimples. Antibiotics are available in two forms, including oral antibiotics and topical antibiotics. Oral antibiotics, such as tetracycline, doxycycline, and minocycline, have been proven to control rosacea’s bacterial component and also has inflammatory benefits. It is most commonly preferred by physicians and doctors for early relief from the disease, but are usually for a long period, which drives the sales of this segment over other sub segments. So, the high usage of antibiotics for the treatment of rosacea is the main factor for the growth of the market. However, there are certain side effects associated with the usage of antibiotics, including bloating, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and many others, which are restraining their adoption as a treatment.
North America is Expected to Maintain the Largest Share in the Rosacea Market
North America has multiple factors, which support the growth of this market, better than other geographic regions. Some factors include high healthcare expenditure by the government each year on pharmaceuticals and medical devices and awareness in the society (several societies organizing campaigns across the US and Canada). As per the estimates of the National Rosacea Society (NRS), about 16 million Americans suffer from rosacea and maybe millions more in temporary remission. The companies also prefer to release their products first in the United States, due to favorable regulatory requirements, which drives the demand for this market
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Rosacea Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Rosacea
4.2.2 Increasing Inclination toward Combination Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increased Use of Generic Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Class
5.1.1 Antibiotics
5.1.2 Alpha Agonists
5.1.3 Retinoid
5.1.4 Corticosteroids
5.1.5 Immunosuppressants
5.1.6 Other Drug Classes
5.2 By Mode of Administration
5.2.1 Topical
5.2.2 Oral
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aclaris Therapeutics
6.1.2 Amorepacific Corporation
6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
6.1.4 Foamix Pharmaceuticals
6.1.5 Hovione FarmaCiencia SA
6.1.6 Leo Pharma Inc.
6.1.7 Nestlé
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
