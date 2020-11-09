Russia Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Russia Foodservice Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Russia foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Chained Consumer Foodservice Witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment
Fast food outlets and coffee houses are growing rapidly in Russia compared to fine dining and mid-range restaurant as the chained outlets offer foods that are inexpensive and convenient. Young and middle-aged consumers in Russia heavily purchase food from chain restaurants. Chained fast food is performing well in the country owing to factors such as the overall popularity of franchising in Russia and the customer’s preference towards well-known and consistent foodservice standards provided by the chained outlets.
Increasing Prevalence of Food Chain Outlets
Russia is witnessing an increase in the number of international food chain outlets due to an increased number of individuals preferring cuisines, meals, and dishes of other countries like pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, pizza, and baked potatoes. There is a steady increase in the number of food chain outlets in regional cities of Russia, that is attributable to the large-scale international events taking place throughout the country. Also, the numerous individual outlets of chained foodservice brands such as Subway and KFC in shopping malls have led to increased brand visibility.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Russia Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Mcdonald’s
6.4.2 Yum! Brands RSC
6.4.3 Burger King Corporation
6.4.4 Starbucks Coffee Company
6.4.5 Doctor’s Associates Inc..
6.4.6 Rosinter Restaurants
6.4.7 Novikov Group
6.4.8 Teremok
6.4.9 GINZA PROJECT
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
