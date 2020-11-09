Safety Connection Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Safety Connection Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Safety Connection Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Safety connection devices provide reliable and flexible connections between the e-stops; safety interlock switches, safety relays, and cable pull switches. These devices improve communication between different types of machines while helping to increase personal safety. These devices also ensure secure transmission and processing of safety-relevant analog & digital data.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth
– The automotive industry is one of the fastest growing consumers of safety connection devices. With the growing demand for automobiles across the world, companies are pushing towards automated systems, to increase the productivity of the existing plants.
– Many automotive manufacturers are either establishing new manufacturing infrastructures across the world or moving the processes of automotive manufacturing from manual labor to robotic machinery. For instance, BMW is launching a new factory in Hungary by 2023 having a capacity of producing 150,000 vehicles per year.
– Thus, with the increase in the number of industrial robots & automation, there is a need for interfacing these systems with centralized controllers. In 2017, the automotive industry 126,000 new installations of industrial robots, which is the maximum across the industries.
– The automotive industry is thus deploying safety connection devices, so as to make controllers, and other devices communicate with each other.
Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the safety connection device market. The industries are adopting automation, thus making the machines more complex; which ultimately demands more secure and reliable connection devices for the applications.
– The presence of a large number of domestic and international manufacturing companies in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring market in this region.
– India is the third largest economy in the world and the government initiatives like Make in India to make the country a manufacturing hub. It has a strong emphasis on transforming the domestic manufacturing sector and aims to pull up the GDP share to 25% from 16% by 2022.
– Moreover, the sales of new vehicles in China, which includes passenger vehicles, buses, and trucks, crossed 28 million units in 2018. Therefore, the automotive market in Asia-Pacific is driven strongly by production activities in countries such as China and India further demanding safety devices across industries.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Safety Connection Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Safety
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Devices
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Cable & Cords
5.1.2 Connectors
5.1.3 Gateways
5.1.4 Adaptors
5.1.5 Relays
5.1.6 T-Couplers
5.1.7 Distribution Box
5.2 By End-user Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Manufacturing
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Energy and Power
5.2.5 Other End-user Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.2 ABB Ltd.
6.1.3 Advantech Co., Ltd.
6.1.4 Bihl + Wiedemann GmbH
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 Schneider Electric S.E.
6.1.7 Lumberg Automation Components GmbH
6.1.8 Murrelektronik Inc.
6.1.9 Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.11 Ifm electronic gmbh
6.1.12 Banner Engineering Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
