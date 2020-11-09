Sales Performance Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Sales Performance Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sales Performance Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to reduce processing time and error at a significant rate. This tool helps in tracking the opportunities created and the number of client conversations made by a respective salesperson. It also offers extensive analytics associated with business evaluation and sales anticipation, which are crucial for business development and forecast sales.

Market Overview:

The global sales performance management market was valued at USD 2,503.3 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.09% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Sales performance management provides tools and information required by the sales representatives (ensures efficiency and accuracy). According to IBM, USD 1.4 million was saved through a 90% reduction in overpayments with incentive compensation management tools. It also resulted in achieving a 204% ROI.

The increasing need for accurate measurement and tracking of sales metrics, early adoption of the technology, and mitigation for IT staff are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The companies are demanding a customizable, streamlined, and flexible system to manage and offer analytics based on their sales performance, which is likely to boost the market growth over the next six years.

Smartphones and tablets are increasingly incorporated as sales performance management components to easily offer the aforementioned facilities and ascend the functionality, which is projected to augment the market. Major Key Players:

Callidus Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Xactly Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Globoforce Limited

Optymyze

CDK Global Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Anaplan, Inc.

BEQOM SA

Iconixx Corporation

Incentives Solutions

Axtria Inc.

Obero Inc.