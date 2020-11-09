Sales Performance Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Sales Performance Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sales Performance Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to reduce processing time and error at a significant rate. This tool helps in tracking the opportunities created and the number of client conversations made by a respective salesperson. It also offers extensive analytics associated with business evaluation and sales anticipation, which are crucial for business development and forecast sales.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Sales Monitoring and Planning to hold Major Share
Sales monitoring and planning allow the company to view the current status of each day with minimal effort, which mitigates the time taken through conventional monitoring and planning.
The companies with high sales volume usually have distributed sales planning across diverse systems, which is time-consuming and offering reports on the same is a challenging task. This may lead to unrealistic data, delayed activities, and hindered decision making.
By incorporating sales planning and monitoring software, the data can be processed and visualized precisely and in a simple manner. With the bolstering growth of sales data, the solution is expected to witness growth over the next six years.
North America to Hold Major Share
North America is the largest economy in the world. The newly found investments from the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024 in the United States are presenting new opportunities. The program is expected to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the OCS acreage, which brings a positive outlook to all the secondary markets, like BFSI, logistics, and manufacturing in the region, increasing opportunity for the sales force to compete for providing required machinery and, in turn, increasing the demand for SPM. The region is well known as the hub for major consumer electronics and software giants in the world, like Google, Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. These companies actively contribute to the demand for SPM in the region as they invoke severe marketing strategies to gain clients from all over the world.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Sales Performance Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Demand for improved sales channel and performance
4.4.2 Increasing Demand For Sales Mobility (BYOD)
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Lack of awareness and altering organizations structure
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Solution
6.1.1 Incentive Compensation Management
6.1.2 Territory Management
6.1.3 Sales Monitoring & Planning
6.1.4 Sales Analytics
6.1.5 Other Solutions
6.2 By Deployment Type
6.2.1 On-premise
6.2.2 Cloud
6.3 By Service
6.3.1 Professional Service
6.3.2 Managed Service
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 BFSI
6.4.2 Manufacturing
6.4.3 Energy & Utility
6.4.4 Healthcare
6.4.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Callidus Software Inc.
7.1.2 Oracle Corporation
7.1.3 IBM Corporation
7.1.4 Xactly Corporation
7.1.5 SAP SE
7.1.6 Salesforce.com Inc.
7.1.7 Globoforce Limited
7.1.8 Optymyze
7.1.9 CDK Global Inc.
7.1.10 NICE Ltd.
7.1.11 Anaplan, Inc.
7.1.12 BEQOM SA
7.1.13 Iconixx Corporation
7.1.14 Incentives Solutions
7.1.15 Axtria Inc.
7.1.16 Obero Inc.
7.1.17 Performio Solutions Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
