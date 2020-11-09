Salts and Flavored Salts Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Salts and Flavored Salts Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Salts and Flavored Salts market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market study of salts and flavored salts is available as table salt, seasoned salt, flavored salt, lime and lemon salt, smoked salt, jalapeno salt and other flavored salts. Flavored salts are sub-segmented as truffle salt and garlic salt. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Seasoned and Flavoring Salt Demand
Consumers trying to get more creative with cooking and experiment beyond traditional pairings, are opting for flavored salts. The flavored salts are resulting in a flavor concoction that is more impactful than a seasoning blend. The increasing demand for foreign cuisines, such as Italian and French food, among consumers in emerging economies, due to rising westernization trends, has led to an increased usage of flavored salts. Consumers are purchasing seasoned and flavored salts from online channels, including company websites, such as The Meadow and third party sellers, like Amazon, due to the availability and accessibility of different varieties of the salts. The growing demand for hot and spicy fast food among young consumers have enabled food service restaurants to use flavored salts such as jalapeno salts in the regional processed meals.
Asia-Pacific Being the Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Region
China Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd (former China National Salt Industry Corporation) controls a major market share and production of edible salt in the country. It is the largest salt enterprise in Asia and second-largest in the world, with the production of 18 million metric ton of various salt products, in 2017. The Japanese consumers do not use a huge amount of spices or seasonings in their food, despite their love and appreciation for food, thus, natural sea salts that are made by boiling down Japanese sea water are preferred by the consumers in the country. For instance, The Salt Industry Center of Japan is a public foundation involved actively in performing investigative research on salt and supplying household cooking salt with 99% sodium content in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
