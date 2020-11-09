Salts and Flavored Salts Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Salts and Flavored Salts Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Salts and Flavored Salts market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244593

Scope of the Report:

The market study of salts and flavored salts is available as table salt, seasoned salt, flavored salt, lime and lemon salt, smoked salt, jalapeno salt and other flavored salts. Flavored salts are sub-segmented as truffle salt and garlic salt. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores and other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

The global salts and flavored salts market is forecasted to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The market is dynamic and highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous small and domestic players occupying major chunk of the global market share.

– The flavored salts market is influenced directly by the trends in the food industry, particularly the fast food and meat industries.

– Flavored salt is no different than regular table salt, except that it contains other herbs and spices to provide more complex flavors. The market is considered a recession-proof market as consumers can use flavored salts for home cooking as w Major Key Players:

K+S AG

Akzo Nobel NV

Tata Chemicals

McCormick & Company Inc.

United Salt Corporation

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Saltworks Inc

Infosa

Cornish Sea Salt