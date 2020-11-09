Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Satellite Based Earth Observation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Satellite Based Earth Observation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Satellite based earth observation is done with the help of satellites orbiting around the planet to view and identify environmental changes, meteorology, map making, etc. The satellite-based earth observation technology capture and stores information from satellites relating to the physical, biological and chemical compositions of the Earth for monitoring, surveillance and decision-making in various verticals, such as Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and power, Disaster Management.

The satellite based earth observation market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With the huge number of research and technological advancements going on in the market including big data, the utilization of the data generated and the activities in the industry are expected to increase, thereby, driving the market growth.

– Satellite observation from the orbit enables a differentiated set of options to monitor our planet from different angles, which can enhance the exploitation and management of the resources currently present on Earth.

– Enhancement of equipment for geographical information and image processing has led to broad improvisation in performance and reduction of the price of the tools being used, owing to which the adoption rate is increasing, thereby, fueling the market.

– However, despite many advantages offered through the data collected and value-added services from Earth observation, the presence of open data from various countries like EOSDIS from the US, Copernicus from Europe, etc. is likely to act as a strong challenge to the market growth. Major Key Players:

