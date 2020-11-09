Satellite Communication Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Satellite Communication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Satellite Communication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The satellite communications sector is quite diverse and complex and is heavily influenced by technological change, regulation, and both government and private-sector investment decisions. Common maritime satellite communication services include voice calling, Internet ,access for oceanic weather, navigation and fishing. In addition, demand for military communication systems is also constantly on the rise in disaster relief centers, to deliver a quick response. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global satellite communication market in defense sector owing to extensive usage of the technology.

The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.90% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the penetration of IoT in military operations, it is significantly impacting military intelligence, operations, and surveillance.

– Further, technological advancement in miniaturization, connected technology, robust network environment, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are also expected to fuel the satellite communication market.

– In addition to that, the governments of several countries are taking numerous initiatives to facilitate the manufacturing of military communication systems and solutions, which is another strong factor that will support the growth of the military communications market. Governments of countries like China, US, UK, Indonesia, etc., play a vital role in promoting maritime security since the maritime industry adds to the regions’ economic growth.

– For example, in April 2018, ORBCOMM and Maerospace extended AIS contract with the Government of Canada. Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic.

