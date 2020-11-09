Satellite Communication Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Satellite Communication Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Satellite Communication market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The satellite communications sector is quite diverse and complex and is heavily influenced by technological change, regulation, and both government and private-sector investment decisions. Common maritime satellite communication services include voice calling, Internet ,access for oceanic weather, navigation and fishing. In addition, demand for military communication systems is also constantly on the rise in disaster relief centers, to deliver a quick response. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global satellite communication market in defense sector owing to extensive usage of the technology.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth
– Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of modern warfare. Implementation of AI in Satellite Communication to be a major trend in the coming decade. Further, the governments of various countries are investing in communication technology such as navigation systems, vessel tracking, etc.
– Military satellites are a measure of the nation’s military strength, operability, and the ability to attack or defend itself. These satellites give the military real-time data of movement of troops and regarding the arsenal at enemy borders.
– Nowadays, nanosatellites are coming into the picture because of their usability. Nanosatellites are defined as satellites with a mass less than or equal to 10 kg. Moreover, recent advances in optics and communication technologies have improved the smaller spacecraft’ capabilities for remote sensing and imaging. Heightened government interest coupled with increasing maturity of the technology is attracting companies to invest in this sector.
– For instance, the National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) budget for the fiscal year 2020 is USD 21 billion. It’s a 1.4% increase over by 2019. NASA will take a more active role in commercializing new space technologies. Many of its new initiatives have military and business applications.
Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
– China and India are largely responsible for the rapid growth of satellite communication market in the defense sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The governments of these countries have adopted conscious strategies to make maritime, aeronautical, and military sectors more secure. Appropriate communication channels make a big part of this strategy, which will inevitably fuel the demand for mobile satellite services.
– Also, China and India, are the world’s two emerging economic powers, are demonstrating a sustained increase in their military expenditure and contribute to the growth in world military spending. Further, joint military activities are increasing among the Asia-Pacific regions. These activities are creating a market for satellite communication market in the defense sector.
– For example, the government of India allocated Rs 4,04,365 crore (the US $62.8 billion) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The governments are increasing their military budgets as well.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Satellite Communication Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Sea-borne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies
4.3.2 Rise in the Demand for Merchant Shipping
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Satellite Service Market
4.4.2 Reliance on High-cost Satellite Equipment
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Detectors
5.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
5.1.3 Surveillance and Tracking
5.1.4 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Coastal Security Services
5.2.2 Government
5.2.3 Merchant Navy
5.2.4 Naval Forces
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated
6.1.2 Globecomm Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Inmarsat Communications
6.1.4 Iridium Communications Inc.
6.1.5 KVH Industries, Inc.
6.1.6 Orbcomm Inc.
6.1.7 Rogers Communications, Inc
6.1.8 SpeedCast International Limited
6.1.9 Thuraya Telecommunications Company
6.1.10 ViaSat Inc
6.1.11 VT iDirect, Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
