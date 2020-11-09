Security Information & Event Management Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Security Information & Event Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Security Information & Event Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Security information and event management is a sophisticated technology, which includes mobile devices, cloud, and third-party threat intelligence in addition to the traditional sources such as endpoints, firewalls, system logs, and directory services. It is based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organisations IT network applications and infrastructure.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– SIEM solutions are used to protect banks against frauds. They offer invaluable visibility into ATM networks. Banking and financial services are the most critical sectors for fraudulent activities from both inside and outside, breaking all the breach records in comparison to other industries.

– For instance, crucial financial institution of Russia Ural FD Bank along with Jet Infosystems has established a security information and event management system based on HP ArcSight. The bank has acquired a reliable and convenient instrument that can promptly identify and investigate information security breaches. This resulted in dropping the turnaround time for incident response and investigation by 80%.

– According to a post on IBM’s Security Intelligence Blog, SIEM tools receive logs from ATM endpoints, controlling network server and employ correlation rules to help security analysts monitor things such as entries into the network, software integrity and antivirus feeds. This helps to deliver a comprehensive overview of the ATM network security posture at any moment.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for security information and event management solutions, over the forecast period. Due to the large scale migration of blue-chip companies, North America has been witnessing huge technological growth in recent times.

The technological evolution has led to the evolution of sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks in this region. The organizations are also becoming very cautious regarding the security breaches into their private networks which may lead to a huge loss for them. This security concern has increased the deployment of SIEM solutions for efficiently dealing with the constant security breaches.

SIEM enables organizations to minimize their security budget. The organizations belonging to this region always demand innovative and advanced technologies. SIEM not only helps them to detect and manage real-time threats and breaches but also enables them to analyze a large amount of information in a short span of time. SIEM providers in this region are coming up with advanced and ultramodern solutions due to the increasing technological growth.

According to Deccan Herald, IT Technological giant Wipro has invested in US-based cybersecurity company Vectra Networks and fraud prevention firm Emailage Corporation in order to establish cyber defense platform. Wipro has also invested USD 8.83 million in application security company Denim Group.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Security Information & Event Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In Security Concerns

5.1.2 Growing Adoption Of BYOD

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment And Scalability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Organisation Type

6.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Retail

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Government

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Splunk Inc.

7.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

7.1.4 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.5 McAfee LLC

7.1.6 Micro Focus International plc

7.1.7 RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

7.1.8 Rapid7 Inc.

7.1.9 Exabeam Inc.

7.1.10 Securonix Inc.

7.1.11 AlienVault Inc.

7.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

