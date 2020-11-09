All news

Self Service Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Self Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Self Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Self-service systems are interactive devices with user interference designed to serve the user needs for different operations. These terminals use specialized hardware and software components developed to provide information and other applications to the users. ATMs, Vending Machines and Information kiosk terminals are the most widely used Self-Service systems. These systems are increasingly being employed having different applications like entertainment, retail, and BFSI.

Market Overview:

  • The global self-service market was valued at USD 24.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • – Many industries in emerging economies are struggling to attract customers and hold the existing consumers for the product or service. Retail Market is one of the major industry facing the challenge of consumer requirement. Users in these economies prefer stores that not only provide an easy and hassle-free shopping experience but also offer better quality. Thus, various industries are investing in self-check kiosks and POS systems, which enable a faster shopping experience with easy access to information about the availability of the products.
  • – The Vending machine system is also another major segment in the Self Service market. These are widely used in retail stores or big scale enterprises wherein the system is used for dispensing food or beverages or any other product suitable to the system. Vending machines are expected to witness a wider implementation, owing to language barriers in various countries such as Singapore, Malaysia among others with a high tourism rate.
  • – Concerns relating to the security of the systems and high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the systems are challenging the growth of this market. The increasing cyber-attacks around the world and vulnerabilities in the existing network are resulting in concerns among the users. Many users are now skeptical to utilize these systems due to security concerns and the risk of data compromise.

    Major Key Players:

  • KIOSK Information Systems Inc.
  • NCR Corporation
  • HESS Cash systems GmbH & Co.
  • Crane Co. (USA)
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Glory Ltd.

    Key Market Trends:

    Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Drive the Self Service Market

    – Growing inclination towards the adoption of ATMs in banking sectors and other industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market.
    – With the increasing population and growing adoption of banking services among the public, the demand for ATMs is growing at a rapid pace.
    – Huge investments in this sector to provide reliable ATMs and Kiosk systems is helping the growth of this market.
    – According to data by the IMF, India was having 3.38 ATMs per 100,000 adults in the year 2007, with rapid urbanization and move towards digitalization post-recession the number grew up to 22.07 ATMs per 100,00 adults in the year 2017.
    – Moreover, the ease of doing all sort of banking activities like cheque deposit, balance enquiry, money transfer, money withdrawal & much more, helps people to rely on ATMs with 24*7 service rather than going to banks in specified hours. In contrary, it helped the bank to ease out their workload of catering so many people and make the process smooth at their end too.

    Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

    – The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, growing consumer spending power in countries such as India, China, and Japan is also boosting the growth of the market.
    – According to IATA, India is one of the fastest growing domestic air passengers market at a rate of 23.3%. The increasing number of domestic passengers has lead to the introduction of self-check-in kiosks by airlines such as Vistara and Air India. As the number of passengers is growing every year, the demand for these kiosks is expected to increase.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

