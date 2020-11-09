Self Service Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Self Service Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
Self-service systems are interactive devices with user interference designed to serve the user needs for different operations. These terminals use specialized hardware and software components developed to provide information and other applications to the users. ATMs, Vending Machines and Information kiosk terminals are the most widely used Self-Service systems. These systems are increasingly being employed having different applications like entertainment, retail, and BFSI.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Drive the Self Service Market
– Growing inclination towards the adoption of ATMs in banking sectors and other industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market.
– With the increasing population and growing adoption of banking services among the public, the demand for ATMs is growing at a rapid pace.
– Huge investments in this sector to provide reliable ATMs and Kiosk systems is helping the growth of this market.
– According to data by the IMF, India was having 3.38 ATMs per 100,000 adults in the year 2007, with rapid urbanization and move towards digitalization post-recession the number grew up to 22.07 ATMs per 100,00 adults in the year 2017.
– Moreover, the ease of doing all sort of banking activities like cheque deposit, balance enquiry, money transfer, money withdrawal & much more, helps people to rely on ATMs with 24*7 service rather than going to banks in specified hours. In contrary, it helped the bank to ease out their workload of catering so many people and make the process smooth at their end too.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region
– The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, growing consumer spending power in countries such as India, China, and Japan is also boosting the growth of the market.
– According to IATA, India is one of the fastest growing domestic air passengers market at a rate of 23.3%. The increasing number of domestic passengers has lead to the introduction of self-check-in kiosks by airlines such as Vistara and Air India. As the number of passengers is growing every year, the demand for these kiosks is expected to increase.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Self Service Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Focus on Enhanced Customer Buying Experiences and Improved Customer Services
4.3.2 Expanding Market in Small and Medium Enterprises
4.3.3 Favorable Technological Advancements
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security Concerns is Challenging the Market
4.4.2 High Investment Costs for Installation as Well as Maintenance of Systems
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Self Service Terminals
5.1.1.1 ATM
5.1.1.2 KIOSK
5.1.1.3 Vending Machine
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Entertainment
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 BFSI
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 KIOSK Information Systems Inc.
6.1.2 NCR Corporation
6.1.3 HESS Cash systems GmbH & Co.
6.1.4 Crane Co. (USA)
6.1.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Glory Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
