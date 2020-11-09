Self Service Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Self Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Self Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Self-service systems are interactive devices with user interference designed to serve the user needs for different operations. These terminals use specialized hardware and software components developed to provide information and other applications to the users. ATMs, Vending Machines and Information kiosk terminals are the most widely used Self-Service systems. These systems are increasingly being employed having different applications like entertainment, retail, and BFSI.

Market Overview:

The global self-service market was valued at USD 24.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Many industries in emerging economies are struggling to attract customers and hold the existing consumers for the product or service. Retail Market is one of the major industry facing the challenge of consumer requirement. Users in these economies prefer stores that not only provide an easy and hassle-free shopping experience but also offer better quality. Thus, various industries are investing in self-check kiosks and POS systems, which enable a faster shopping experience with easy access to information about the availability of the products.

– The Vending machine system is also another major segment in the Self Service market. These are widely used in retail stores or big scale enterprises wherein the system is used for dispensing food or beverages or any other product suitable to the system. Vending machines are expected to witness a wider implementation, owing to language barriers in various countries such as Singapore, Malaysia among others with a high tourism rate.

– Concerns relating to the security of the systems and high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the systems are challenging the growth of this market. The increasing cyber-attacks around the world and vulnerabilities in the existing network are resulting in concerns among the users. Many users are now skeptical to utilize these systems due to security concerns and the risk of data compromise. Major Key Players:

KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

NCR Corporation

HESS Cash systems GmbH & Co.

Crane Co. (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation