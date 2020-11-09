Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

In electronic design, a semiconductor intellectual property or IP block is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of one party. IP cores may be licensed to another party or can be owned and used by a single party alone.

The global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market was valued at USD 4.173 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.88 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The rising growth in wearable technology and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the major factors that augment the market growth.

– The rising design costs and the growing time-to-market pressure are forcing the organizations to seek services of semiconductor IP manufacturers. The various applications of this market include smart devices (mobiles and tablets), automotive, computers & peripherals among others.

– The major driver of this market include emerging consumer devices adoption across the globe, demand for connected devices coupled with the demand for advance SOC designs. The emerging technologies like embedded and programmable DSP IPs are expected to further drive the market in the future.

– The incremental demand for better System on Chip design increases the dependency on the semiconductor IP design as the SoC must be integrated with semiconductors to be used in Consumer Electronic devices and other applications to provide better efficiency, which is also indirectly driving the Semiconductor (silicon) IP market. Major Key Players:

