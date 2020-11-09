Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
In electronic design, a semiconductor intellectual property or IP block is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of one party. IP cores may be licensed to another party or can be owned and used by a single party alone.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Market Share
– The consumer electronics segment is the dominant segment and has witnessed a very high demand over the last few years. Semiconductor IPs are used in every ci=onsumer electronic product such as smartphones, tablet and other devices. Because of the strong consumer demand for better and more advanced smartphones and devices, the demand for semiconductor IPs has increased.
– In a smartphone, the incorporation of semiconductor IPs makes the device more efficient, smaller and lightweight as the System on Chip concept is implemented over here. The System on Chip concept combines all the major components like the memory unit, the processor unit, and others being stored on a silicon chip, enabling the device to be more power efficient and more effective to use.
– The demand for tablets has seen a slight decrease over the last few years because of its bulkier size compared to smartphones. But regardless, it remains a major segment that makes use of semiconductor IPs.
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Asia-Pacific is the largest market and is expected to witness the maximum growth rate due to the increasing number of internet users and the rising adoption of smartphones and connected devices. Growing economies of developing countries in this region, such as India and China, has an impact on every industry, including semiconductors. The Asia-Pacific Semiconductor IP market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the technological advancements in this field.
– The Asia-Pacific semiconductor IP market is growing primarily due to the rising proliferation of consumer electronics in this region, With growing economic conditions, increasing disposable income, increasing number of youth population, and rising employment rate, the consumer electronics market is flourishing in this region which is driving the semiconductor IP market.
– China is the largest automobiles manufacturer in the world and with increasing electronic content in automobiles, the semiconductor IP market is growing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
