Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Silicon Wafer market report provides information about key players, different sectors, applications, types of products. The semiconductor silicon wafer is an essential component of a integrated circuit that are used to power devices like computers, smart phones and variety of devices. It is used for the fabrication of an IC, it is also used in photovoltaics to manufacture solar cells and many more. Semiconductors.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer electronics is expected to occupy a significant market share
– The emphasis in the market has shifted towards new consumer electronic categories and connected devices, with consumer interest reaching a high in innovative new products, such as VR, AR, drones, and wearables among others.
– The advent of IoT has transformed the consumer electronics industry, with key technology pioneers in the industry, relying on the connectivity concept, in order to bridge the gap between consumer concerns and device capability
– Although consumer electronics continued to decline in 2017, new electronic products, such as 4K (UHD) TVs, over-the-top,(OTT), TV game consoles, and set-top boxes are expected to achieve high growth within the sector in 2018
– Few trends in the TV sector include voice assistants and television sets being able to work without remote controls. One just needs to voice out commands to popular AI assistants like Google Home, and Amazon Alexa which are built into TVs or smart speakers and hubs.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the Largest Market Share
– Asia Pacific is set to remain as the largest market during the fore cast period. for instance the intiative by the Chinese government like ‘made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic movge aimed at building high end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments. Such move would boost the semiconductor silicon wafer market in a positive way.
– The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. The objective has been to become competitive with the Taiwanese semiconductor industry
– As silicon wafers are widely used for the manufacturing of smart phones the introduction of 5G technology is expected to boost the sales of the 5G smart phones. For instance the Fangshan government and China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile operator, has already outfitted a 10Km road with 5G towers.
– Silicon Works, the only South Koran company among the top 50 leading fabless suppliers, had an estimated 15% increase in sales last year, which was estimated to be USD 605 million. With the market for fabless companies growing in other countries, such as India, the wafer market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3.1 Study Deliverables
3.2 Study Assumptions
3.3 Analysis Methodology
3.4 Research Phases
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Product Life Cycle Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics
4.4.2 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Complex Semiconductor Wafer Design
4.5.2 Manufacturing Costs Of Silicon Wafers
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 DIAMETER
5.1.1 Less than 150 mm
5.1.2 200 mm
5.1.3 300 mm and above
5.2 PRODUCT
5.2.1 Logic
5.2.2 Memory
5.2.3 Analog
5.2.4 Others
5.3 APPLICATION
5.3.1 Consumer Electronic
5.3.2 Industrial
5.3.3 Telecommunication
5.3.4 Automotive
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Shin-Etsu Handotai
6.1.2 Siltronic AG
6.1.3 SUMCO Corporation
6.1.4 SK Siltron Co. Ltd
6.1.5 SOITEC SA
6.1.6 Globalwafers Co. Ltd
6.1.7 Okmetic Inc.
6.1.8 Wafer Works Corporation
6.1.9 Episil-Precision, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
