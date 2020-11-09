Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Service Delivery Automation Marke Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Service Delivery Automation Marke market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244569
Scope of the Report:
Service delivery automation (SDA) is defined as an umbrella concept, where new technologies automate a series of human actions in an IT or business process. Service delivery automation (SDA) is an ability to match the legacy technologies with the automated technologies that can simplify the different business cases and minimizes the disruption. Industries like Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Logistics are embracing automati
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244569
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– With expected delivery times going down, the number of orders going up, automating the retail process can both reduce costs and increase the speed of handling orders.
– According to the latest survey by IBM, 85% of retail and 79% of consumer products companies plan to be using intelligent automation for supply chain planning by 2021.
– The same survey stated that consumer products executives project the highest rate of intelligent automation adoption over the next three years to be in manufacturing, and product design and development, while for retail executives its is supply chain planning.
– The latest example of how retail industry is adopting service delivery automation can be seen in Amazon warehouse, where it is experimenting with the automation of packaging lines. Goods are scanned coming down a conveyor belt and are enveloped seconds later in boxes custom-built for each item. It replaces 24 people.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Several leaders in Asia-Pacific’s telecom industry are embracing power of automation with use of workforce engagement software to automate quality management.
– Alibaba, the world’ biggest e-commerce company, launched cashier-less wine storage and retail facility in its home city of Hangzhou, enabling shoppers to purchase wines by the case without paying any cash or interacting with any sales staff.
– Other businesses are also getting automated in China, like restaurants, convenience and clothing stores. The Robot.he restaurant in the Hema supermarket uses a series of apps, QR codes, and robots to provide a futuristic dining experience.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244569
Service Delivery Automation Marke Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Operational Efficiency is Driving the Market Growth
4.3.2 Cost-cutting Across Industries is Helping the Market to Flourish
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel is Challenging the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 IT Process Automation
5.1.2 Business Process Automation
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Large Enterprises
5.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Retail and Consumer Goods
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 IT, Telecommunication and Media
5.3.4 Hospitality and Transportation Hospitality and Transportation
5.3.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
5.3.6 Manufacturing and Logistics
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 UiPath SRL
6.1.3 IPsoft Inc.
6.1.4 Blue Prism
6.1.5 Xerox Corporation
6.1.6 NICE Systems Ltd
6.1.7 Celaton Limited
6.1.8 Automation Anywhere Inc.
6.1.9 arago GmbH
6.1.10 Genfour Ltd
6.1.11 Sutherland Global Services
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
IT Resilience Orchestration Market Insights on Global Share 2020 – Latest Industry Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Cast Resin Dry-type Transformer Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Yeast Cell Wall Extract Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Baijiu Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Signal Transformer Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Fidaxomicin Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Ceramic Disc Faucets Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Structure Tester Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Carbonized Wood Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024
Cereal Ingredient Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Releasable Cable Ties Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Plant-based Cheese Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co