Shrimp Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Shrimp Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Shrimp market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244567

Scope of the Report:

A shrimp can be defined as a small-sized marine crustacean with an elongated body, typically consumed as food, hence, is of high commercial importance. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of the size of shrimp markets, worldwide.

Market Overview:

– The global market for shrimps was valued at USD 45 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– China and Thailand are the world’s leading producers of shrimp, accounting for nearly 75% of the global shrimp production. In 2018, Thailand was the biggest shrimp producer with shrimp production of 2.59 million metric ton.

– Shrimp species, such as whiteleg shrimp, giant tiger shrimps, gulf shrimps, blue shrimps, and royal red shrimps, are the most popular varieties that are consumed all over the wo Major Key Players:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244567

Key Market Trends:

Contract Farming Initiatives by Exporters Driving the Market

One of the key drivers of the growth of the shrimp market is increasing production through contract farming. Under the contract farming, the commissioners, who are often the big export firms, supply the farmers with seeds, feed, and technology required for the production. In many developing countries, shrimp cultivation is also encouraged through various governmental policies, such as easy credit policies. One of the major challenges in shrimp farming is the outbreak of certain diseases, such as early mortality syndrome. A recent outbreak of the early mortality syndrome disease in China and Thailand, especially across the contract farms, has impacted the shrimp production and its global supply to a considerable extent, in 2016 and 2017.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Shrimp Market

Asia-Pacific has been leading the shrimps market for a long period of time. Thailand has been the largest exporter of shrimp to the United States, which is the world’s biggest market for shrimp, for almost every year. As the early mortality syndrome disease impacted the Thailand shrimp production, India emerged as one of the largest producers and exporters of shrimps in 2018. Adoption of Pacific white shrimp as the prominent species by the India’s growing aquaculture industry, especially in the contract farming sector, is one of the main factors, which helps India to expand more into the US shrimp market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244567

Shrimp Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Shrimp Market Drivers

4.3 Shrimp Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 SHRIMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.1.1 Canada Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.1.2 United States Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.2 Europe Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.2.1 The Netherlands Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.2.2 Norway Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.2.3 United Kingdom Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.1 China Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.3.2 India Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.3.3 Vietnam Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.3.4 Indonesia Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.3.5 Thailand Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.4 South America Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.4.1 Ecuador Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.4.2 Brazil Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.5 Africa Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.5.1 South Africa Shrimp Market Size (2019-2024)

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 APPENDIX

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026

Planar Supercapacitor Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

High-permittivity Barium Titanate Ceramic Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Navigation Lighting Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Molybdenum Disulfide Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flexible PVC Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Business Travel Luggage Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Long Nose Pliers Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Organic Essential Oil Market Growth Segment by Industry Scope 2020 Future Strategies of Top Companies, Global Countries Data Forecast to 2024

Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Motorcycle Audio Systems Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co