Silicate Coatings Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Silicate Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicate Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Silicate Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Residential Construction
– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, driving the residential construction across the world.
– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of new residential construction projects, due to the expanding housing construction market in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN Countries.
– In India, the government initiated project named ‘Housing for All by 2022’, is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country, throughout the forecast period.
– The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction of HK Dollar 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats.
– The governments in several European countries, have also supported to fulfill the supply-demand gap, for housing. For instance, to reduce the United Kingdom’s housing supply crisis, the Manchester city council has collaborated with other developers to build 500 sites, through individual development programs across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.
– All the above factors are expected to propel the growth in the residential sector, which in return, is expected to grow the silicate coatings market, as they are highly stable and durable coatings, with particularly convincing long-lasting color and natural effect.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth
China is the largest consumer of silicate coatings market in Asia-pacific, in 2018. Silicate coatings are being widely used in architectural applications, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for low toxicity coatings which are traditionally a key source of silicate consumption in the region. The Chinese government is stepping up its restrictions on coatings with a high volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Such stringent regulations are boosting the consumption of silicate paints market in the region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Silicate Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Control VOC Emissions
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Building & Construction
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Presence of substitute products
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Pure Silicate Paints
5.1.2 Dispersion Silicate Paints
5.1.3 Sol-silicate Paints
5.1.4 Colloidal silica
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Construction
5.2.1.1 Residential
5.2.1.2 Commercial
5.2.2 Transportation
5.2.3 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V
6.4.2 ASE Group
6.4.3 Asian Paints Ltd.
6.4.4 BEECK Mineral Paints
6.4.5 Benjamin Moore & Co
6.4.6 Breathe Silicate Hybrid Paint
6.4.7 FUSION MINERAL PAINT
6.4.8 KEIM Mineral Paints
6.4.9 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.10 Jotun
6.4.11 Teknos Group
6.4.12 Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.
6.4.13 Remmers (UK) Limited
6.4.14 Silacote USA LLC
6.4.15 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
