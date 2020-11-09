Silicate Coatings Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Silicate Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicate Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244565

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silicate Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The silicate coatings market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2019-2024) at an estimated CAGR of ~6%, majorly driven by the stringent environmental regulations to control VOC emissions. Silicate Coatings are based on the combination of Quartz (SiO2) and carbonate to produce a Silicate (SiO2/Na2O). Lithium, Sodium or Potassium carbonate can be used or for certain grades by hydrothermally dissolving a reactive silica source (mainly silica sand) in the respective hydroxide, which is then combined with lightfast inorganic pigments. Original silicate coatings are UV resistant, VOC free and also biocide free, plasticizer-free, emulsifier-free etc.< Major Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V

ASE Group

Asian Paints Ltd.

BEECK Mineral Paints

Benjamin Moore & Co

Breathe Silicate Hybrid Paint

FUSION MINERAL PAINT

KEIM Mineral Paints

PPG Industries Inc.

Jotun

Teknos Group

Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.

Remmers (UK) Limited

Silacote USA LLC