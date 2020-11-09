Silicon Metal Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Silicon Metal Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicon Metal market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silicon Metal market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Semiconductor Application

– Silicon is commonly used as a semiconductor in electronics: devices such as printed circuit boards, transistors, integrated circuits, and many more because of its properties that helps in achieving the desired conductive efficiency.

– Silicon conducts electricity under some conditions and acts as an insulator under others.

– Silicon’s electrical properties can be modified through a process called doping. These characteristics make it an ideal material for making transistors that amplify electrical signals.

– Silicon wafer is the most common type of electronic components that are used in numerous electronic devices.

– Silicon possesses a moderate energy band gap of 1.12eV at 0 K. This makes silicon a stable element when compared to Germanium and reduces the chance of leakage current.

– Recently, research is being conducted in the field of silicon photonics, which combines the photonics and electronics to create ultra-fast optical data processing.

– For all such reasons, the usage of silicon metals in semiconductor application is increasing across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is the world’s largest producer of Silicon.

– According to the silicon branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), China wants to reposition its domestic silicon metal sector as a strategic source of raw material for the nation because of the persistent overseas anti-dumping policies imposed against import of silicon from China.

– The Chinese silicon metal sector has been a high energy and resource consuming and a high polluting industry. Although some regional governments have preferential policies for their local silicon players to lift their completeness, due to the expected limited room for a further fall in rigid costs, domestic silicon prices are likely to be stable in the future.

– There exists a strong competition between among various key Chinese silicon production zones, especially between Yunnan Province, Central China and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Northwest China. The Yunnan government has cut power costs in the region, to enhance its competitiveness and output, while Xinjiang, as of end-2016, accounted for 33% of China’s annual national silicon metal output, with strong competitiveness.

– All such factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Silicon Metal Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Aluminum-Silicon Alloys

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Solar Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High-cost of Production

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Metallurgy Grade Silicon Metal

5.1.2 Chemical Grade Silicon Metal

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Aluminum Alloys

5.2.2 Semiconductors

5.2.3 Solar Panels

5.2.4 Stainless Steel

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elkem

6.4.2 Ferroglobe PLC

6.4.3 Globe Speciality Metals, Inc.

6.4.4 H.C. Starck

6.4.5 Liasa

6.4.6 Mississipi Silicon

6.4.7 Panadyne, Inc.

6.4.8 RIMA Group

6.4.9 Rusal

6.4.10 Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies

6.4.11 Silicon Metal Industries

6.4.12 Simcoa Operations Pty. Ltd

6.4.13 Sumco Corporation

6.4.14 The Quartz Corporation

6.4.15 Wynca Group

6.4.16 Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Solar Panel in Asia-Pacific

