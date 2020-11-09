Silicone Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Silicone Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicone market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silicone market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Silicone in the Construction Industry

– Growth in infrastructure in the emerging nations is driving the overall global demand for construction chemicals, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for silicone in the coming years.

– In the construction industry, silicones are used in structural glazing and weatherproofing, while contributing to the energy efficiency of the buildings. They also help to improve in-shop productivity, reduce material waste, extend building life, and reduce lifecycle costs.

– There is huge expenditure incurred on infrastructure in the developing nations, like China and India, which is driving the global silicone market, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

– These countries have been witnessing rapid urbanization, which, in turn, spurring the usage of silicones as adhesives and coatings. In addition, people are currently inclined to buy luxury products which further provides huge scope for the silicone market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the leading consumer of silicone, accounting for the largest share of the global silicone market.

– The growing market in China is one of the prominent reasons for the growth of the Asia-Pacific silicone market over the years.

– Rising awareness and use of liquid silicon rubber due to modern manufacturing and injection molding technology in the region are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the silicone market growth.

– Asia-Pacific has the highest global share in the automobile industry. The region’s higher share is mainly as a result of large-scale domestic production in India and China.

– The automotive industry plays a critical role in integrating new electronic technologies. Increasing component migration to electronic solutions, demand exists for silicones as they play an increasingly important role in helping deliver material solutions that contribute to design flexibility and long-term component reliability under harsh operating conditions.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for silicone market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

