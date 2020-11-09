Simulator Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Simulator Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Simulator market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The simulator market study includes the various training and simulation of land, sea, and air vehicles. Based on type, the market is segmented into full flight simulators, flight training simulators, and other types. The other types include full mission simulators, fixed facility simulators, and desktop simulators that are being used for land, sea, and air applications.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Air Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The air segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the complexity and risk involved in aircraft than compared to the other end users. For example, a single mistake by pilots onboard a passenger aircraft while landing or take-off may cost the lives of all the passengers on aircraft. Such complexity has made the regulatory bodies, like the FAA, to mandate the use of simulators for pilot training. Moreover, the use of new aircraft in the military may require training for pilots to familiarize with the new equipment and systems. In such situations, providing hands-on experience may be difficult, due to high-cost involvement. In such cases, the simulators act as the preferred option.
The Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The investments in the aviation industry by public and private companies, along with the growth of tourism in countries, like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are some of the major driving factors of the simulator market. Additionally, increasing defense spending and the territorial issues between the countries are resulting in the procurement of new aircraft, land vehicles, and naval vessels, like frigates, destroyers, and submarines, etc. This procurement of new equipment may generate demand for trained military personnel to handle the equipment, which in turn, may increase the demand for advanced simulators. The aforementioned factors are some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the simulator market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Simulator Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Air
5.2.2 Land
5.2.3 Sea
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Full Flight Simulators
5.3.2 Flight Training Devices
5.3.3 Other Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 UAE
5.4.5.3 Qatar
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Collins Aerospace
6.4.2 CAE Inc.
6.4.3 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.4 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
6.4.5 FRASCA International Inc.
6.4.6 Thales Group
6.4.7 TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)
6.4.8 VSTEP Simulation
6.4.9 Cubic Corporation
6.4.10 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.11 RUAG Group
6.4.12 FAAC Incorporated*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
