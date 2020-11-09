Simulator Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Simulator Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Simulator market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The simulator market study includes the various training and simulation of land, sea, and air vehicles. Based on type, the market is segmented into full flight simulators, flight training simulators, and other types. The other types include full mission simulators, fixed facility simulators, and desktop simulators that are being used for land, sea, and air applications.

Market Overview:

The simulator market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 3.5% during the forecast period.

– The training of pilots and military personnel in real aircraft, land vehicles, and ships involves many risks and sometimes may lead to hazardous situations and loss of lives. Simulators provide a realistic experience and safe training. This need for safe and efficient training is driving the simulator market.

– The increasing fleet of aircraft across the world is generating demand for efficient pilots, which in turn, is generating demand for simulators over the forecast period.

– Regulatory bodies are also making it mandatory to use the simulators for initial training, which is also supporting the growth of the simulators market. Major Key Players:

Collins Aerospace

CAE Inc.

L3 Technologies Inc.

FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

FRASCA International Inc.

Thales Group

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)

VSTEP Simulation

Cubic Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Group