Small Caliber Ammunition Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Small Caliber Ammunition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Small Caliber Ammunition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The study includes the range of ammunition in production and deployment that are below .50 caliber (12.7 mm), which includes 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, and .300 Winchester Magnum (WinMag). The report also includes the ammunition used by military personnel and civilians. The military segment includes procurements by the military (army, navy, and air force), homeland security, local law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and special forces.

Market Overview:

The small caliber ammunition market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

– The increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East & African countries, like Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia, and also recent attacks on Sri Lanka and New Zealand are propelling the local government agencies, police, and military to procure small caliber ammunition.

– Increasing investments in defense for military modernization programs for procurement of better equipment to replace its existing arsenal is also acting as one of the key market drivers of the small caliber ammunition market.

– The stringent laws on gun ownership are acting as a key restraint for the growth of the small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Denel SOC Ltd

Remington Arms Company

CBC

RUAG Group

Mesko

Nammo AS

Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)

CCI Ammunition