Small Satellite Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Small Satellite Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Small Satellite market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes CubeSats, PocketQubes, TubeSat, and SunCubes, which have been classified depending on its mass within nanosatellites, microsatellites, and picosatellites. Small satellites have been segmented into minisatellite (100 kg – 500 kg), microsatellite (10 kg – 100 kg), nanosatellite (1 kg – 10 kg), picosatellite (0.1 kg – 1 kg), and femtosatellite (<100 gm) depending on its mass. Furthermore, the report includes the following aspects:

Market Overview:

The small satellite market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period.

– Huge investments by the venture companies, the growing demand for low-cost miniaturized satellites, and increasing demand for Earth observation applications are some of the major driving factors propelling the growth of the small satellite market.

– However, power-related limitations and regulations related to the launch of small satellites may generate barriers for the market growth during the forecast period.

– Nevertheless, technological advancements, in terms of miniaturization of electronic components, space 3-D printing, advanced material technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are likely to help the manufacturers to overcome some of the barriers and develop advanced small systems capable of performing multiple missions in the future. Major Key Players:

Harris Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Blue Canyon Technologies Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

GomSpace Group AB

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd

Millennium Space Systems

Adcole Maryland Aerospace

Planet Labs