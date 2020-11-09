Small UAV Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Small UAV Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Small UAV market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244551

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Small UAV market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244551

Key Market Trends:

The Civil and Commercial Segment is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The use of UAVs is dominant in the defense sector, primarily due to its applications in various military missions. In the past decade, the use of small UAVs by law enforcement agencies has increased steeply. Recently, FLIR Systems was assigned the task to provide the US Army with Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS). Research institutions, like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a honeybee-sized drone featuring a new navigation chip. According to the institution, the small drone is capable of processing complex images, up to 171 frames per second. Preference for miniaturization of UAVs is the current trend in the market. However, the commercial and civil sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing use of small drones in the energy and agriculture sector. Companies, like Amazon, are planning to use small drones for faster delivery of goods. Medical institutions and hospitals are also considering the use of small drones to deliver medical packs during an emergency. With the changes in regulations on the use of commercial drones, the market for small drones is poised to register a steep rise, especially in the commercial and civil segment in the coming years.

North America Held a Major Share in the Small UAV Market in 2018

Countries, like the US, China, Russia, the UK, and India, are progressing rapidly, in terms of technology advancement in small drones. In 2018, North America accounted for a major market share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The procurement of small UAVs is on a rise in the US and Canada by the military, law enforcement, and commercial sector. However, several countries in Asia-Pacific are also increasing their procurement of smaller drones. India is a rapidly evolving market, especially in the drones market. Recently, the Government of India amended its regulations on the commercial use of drones, which is expected to fuel the growth of the small drones market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244551

Small UAV Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Wing Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing

5.1.2 Rotary Wing

5.2 Size

5.2.1 Micro

5.2.2 Mini

5.2.3 Nano

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Civil and Commercial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.2 DJI

6.4.3 Parrot Drones SAS

6.4.4 AeroVironment Inc.

6.4.5 Textron Inc.

6.4.6 The Boeing Company

6.4.7 YUNEEC

6.4.8 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.9 FLIR Systems

6.4.10 Elbit Systems

6.4.11 Thales Group

6.4.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026

High-Impact Polystyrene Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Medical Electric Drill Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Pressurised Steam Generator Irons Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Vertical Shaft Impactors Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Discrete Thyristors Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Car Rental and Leasing Services Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share 2020 | Global Growth Factors, Business Revenue, Technological Advancements, Business Research Forecast to 2026

Restaurant POS Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Diesel Fuel Pumps Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

MCPA Pesticide Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Mooncake Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co